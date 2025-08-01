Virginia Tech's Brent Pry Not Concerned with Tampering Claim from NC Central
During media availability for Virginia Tech football's first day of fall camp this year, head coach Brent Pry addressed the claims levied by NC Central coach Trei Oliver, who alleged that an assistant coach from the Hokies were attempting to recruit a player assumed to be J'Mari Taylor, a 2024 All-MEAC First Team running back for the Eagles. Taylor eventually transferred to the University of Virginia for a sum that WRAL's Brian Murphy reported was $400,000.
"I was surprised by the comment, but the university, the vetted it, did their research and I feel confident in the process and where we're at with things," Pry said. "I'm not concerned about it... I know that our university vets those type of things very seriously and takes them very seriously and they've done that."
The day that the allegation was made public, Virginia Tech released a statement on the matter, stating that they "were made aware Friday afternoon of a public comment suggesting a potential NCAA rules concern involving a member of our coaching staff. This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel. Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately."
Pry does not expect there to be any disciplinary actions, at least not any that he is aware of; his comments suggest that the team’s preparation for its season opener on Aug. 31 against South Carolina will continue without additional off‑field concerns.
"I think more than anything, these guys got a little chip on their shoulder," Pry said about a possible sense of urgency. "They're excited about how close they are, they're excited about the summer they've had, and they feel like they have something to prove."