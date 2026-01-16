Ranking Virginia Tech Football's Top Three Positions of Need on Final Day of Transfer Portal Cycle

Virginia Tech football is in the final day of its 2026 transfer portal cycle; at the time of writing, it's secured the pledges of 24 commitments, with 12 being on the offensive side of the ball, 11 defensive players and one special teams player. Here are my thoughts on which three positions are most in need entering the final day of the winter transfer portal cycle.

No. 3: Defensive Backs

Acquisitions: Cam Chadwick (UConn), Jaquez White (Troy), Kenny Woseley (Penn State)

Defensive back is one of the steadier spots in Virginia Tech’s class, with three commitments — Chadwick, White and Woseley — already in the fold, all of whom project as solid additions. On paper, the numbers and talent level are workable, and the staff has done well to address the position early.

That said, given how subpar the Hokies’ secondary was in 2025, it would be reasonable to want one more piece. Adding another defensive back, ideally with positional flexibility or some developmental upside, could help raise the overall ceiling of the room and create more competition. It’s not a glaring need, but an extra addition would make the group feel more complete.

No. 2: Offensive Line

Acquisitions: Justin Bell (Michigan State), Logan Howland (Oklahoma), Michael Troutman (Penn State)

For what it’s worth, this is not a fix-now, all-hands-on-deck concern. At this stage, most of the evaluation centers on marginal improvements that could provide a small but meaningful boost rather than wholesale changes. For Virginia Tech, that points toward adding an offensive lineman with proven Power Four snaps from the transfer portal.

Howland, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is currently the only offensive lineman on the roster who is neither a redshirt freshman nor an incoming true freshman, taking into account both the portal cycle and the high school recruiting class. Bringing in an experienced lineman would help stabilize the room and reduce the reliance on youth in the immediate future.

No. 1: Linebackers

Acquisitions: Keon Wylie (Penn State)

Linebacker is one of the thinner spots in Virginia Tech’s current cycle, with Wylie standing as the lone commitment at the position. That reality is shaped in part by recent departures. Caleb Woodson’s transfer to Alabama removes an experienced option from the room, while Jaden Keller’s graduation further trims the veteran presence. As a result, the Hokies are entering the offseason with more questions than proven answers at the linebacker spot.

Kaleb Spencer and Noah Chambers project as the new incumbents, and both have shown flashes that suggest they can handle expanded roles. Still, relying solely on internal development carries risk. Ideally, Virginia Tech would add one more linebacker with either starting-caliber experience or clear high-upside traits to push the competition and raise the floor of the unit. Whether through the portal or late-cycle recruiting, another body capable of challenging for snaps would provide needed insurance and help balance a room that is otherwise relatively light on proven production.

