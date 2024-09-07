VirginiaTech vs Marshall: Complete Matchup Breakdown, Game Preview, and Final Score Prediction
Virginia Tech was one of the stories of week one of the College Football Season, but not in the way they wanted. The Hokies lost to Vanderbilt as a double-digit favorite last week and all of the hype that Virginia Tech got in the offseason went out the window. They looked unprepared for the Vanderbilt offense with New Mexico State transfer quarterback Diego Pavia running the show and it was about as bad of a season opener as you could imagine.
If you are a glass half full person though, Virginia Tech has not lost an ACC game yet and they have a chance to right the ship this weekend. The Hokies welcome Marshall to Lane Stadium for the home opener and they are big favorites in this game. Can they rediscover their mojo this weekend vs the Thundering Herd?
Let's preview the game.
Virginia Tech Offense vs Marshall Defense
The Hokies were supposed to be a strong running team coming into the year with Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones leading the way, but they were stood up last week against Vanderbilt. The Hokies finished with 75 yards on 30 carries and that is going to have to improve today if they hope to win. Tuten and Drones had subpar days on the ground, but the one thing that could carry over this week is the passing game, which was pretty solid after Virginia Tech fell behind last week.
Drones finished with 322 yards on 22-33 passing and he also had two touchdowns. Ali Jennings had two catches for 91 yards last week, but guys like Jaylin Lane and Stephen Gosnell were also solid last week.
I want to see if the play calling is going to be better this week. The Hokies offens got off to a very slow start last week and had to play from behind for much of the day. They need to show that they can run the ball and have an established ground game, that way there is not as much pressure on Drones to carry the offense through the air.
After facing Stony Brook in week one, it is hard to see how improved this Marshall defense is. They had a good week last week, but the Hokies should pose a much bigger challenge. I have eyes on the running game today and how that sets up the passing game for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech's Defense vs Marshall's Offense
The Hokies defense looked caught off guard last week when they faced Pavia and the Commodores. Will they come out and play with energy today? If so, they should be able to control Marshall's offense, but they showed enough weakness early in the game last week that it is not certain.
While they dominated against Stony Brook last week, Marshall still does not have an answer for who its best quarterback is, as they played three guys last week. Stone Earle (North Texas), Cole Pennington, and Braylon Braxton (Tulsa transfer) all played last week and had their moments. What kind of rotation will the Thundering Herd use this week? They could use it to their advantage and keep Virginia Tech on their toes.
The rushing attack could be a strength for Marshall today. AJ Turner carried the ball eight times for 119 yards and one touchdown last week. The quarterbacks are also a factor in the running game, so that is going to give Virginia Tech's defense a headache if they don't tackle better than they did last week. Christian Fitzpatrick is the receiver to watch on Marshall, as he caught four passes for 97 yards last week against Stony Brook.
The secondary for Virginia Tech was supposed to be a strength this year, but they gave up multiple big plays last week against Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense. Have they tightened things up this week? I don't think Marshall has a strong passing attack, but if they are able to run the ball today, that could open things up downfield.
X-Factor
I want to see if Virginia Tech is able to run the ball this week and create havoc on defense, Their offense is at its best when they are able to run the ball and open things up for Drones through the air. The defense was looked at as one of the ACC's best heading into the year, but they had a lackluster start last Saturday. I want to see the Hokes defense create havoc, stop the run, and force turnovers.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: CW Sports
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Max Browne
- Sideline Reporter: Treavor Scales
- Mobile App: The CW
- Online: CWTV.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -20.5; Over/Under 52.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1600, Vanderbilt +900
Prediction
As bad as last week looked, I think Virginia Tech bounces back this week. I think they will be able to run the ball on offense and play better defense this week.
Final Score: VT 38, Marshall 17