Virginia Tech Hokies 2025 Transfer Portal Profiles: Running Back Terion Stewart
The identity of Virginia Tech's offense was pretty clear last season. They had one of the best running backs in the country with Bhayshul Tuten and a dynamic runner at the quarterback position with Kyron Drones. Drones injuries prevented him from playing down the stretch, but Tuten finished among the nation's rushing leaders and Virginia Tech was 5th in the ACC in rushing. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and Kyron Drones were going to be back for the Hokies in 2025, but one of the priorities this offseason was to find guys able to replace Tuten and keep the strong rushing attack alive. While there was not a running back of Tuten's caliber available in the portal, Virginia Tech was able to identify three running backs to come in next season and it looks like the offense is preparing to have a run-heavy approach, which would play to its strengths.
Could that guy be Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart? While he is not as talented as Tuten, he could be the lead rusher for Virginia Tech next season.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
As a transfer, Stewart currently ranks as the No. 20 overall running back and the No. 268 overall player. He is one of the most productive players that entered the portal this offseason and the Hokies were able to land him over schools like USC and Arkansas.
While I think Stewart will be the lead back for the Hokies, I don't think he is going to be the only running back getting carries in the backfield. Central Missouri transfer Marcellous Hawkins and Coastal Carolina transfer Braydon Bennett are also going to be there for depth, something that Virginia Tech did not have last season. It could be a hot-hand approach for this offense and whoever is running the ball best that day could be the back getting the carries. With that said, I think it is Stewart and in most games during the 2025 season, don't be shocked if he is leading the team in carries.
The offensive line is going to be key in determining how effective this rushing attack is. The Hokies are losing key players such as Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, but they have a new offensive line coach in former West Virginia OL coach Matt Moore and he has brought some of his former players with him in hopes of quickly getting the OL on track in Blacksburg.
Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run-blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug-and-play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Health is always going to be key, but there is the blueprint for a strong running game for the Hokies this season and Stewart might be one of the better backs in the ACC next season.
