Way-Too-Early 2026 Virginia Tech Football Preview and Prediction: Week 12, @ Miami

Virginia Tech football embarks on its penultimate road test of the season in late November when it travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., to take on perennial ACC power Miami.

While the Hurricanes haven't won the ACC title yet — they've consistently been near the top, and they won the Coastal Division in 2017 — they've been at the forefront of the conference, and this year, they seem to be the lone proven unit that doesn't have a gaping weakness.

Miami boasts the only top-15 defense on SP+, entering the season with the No. 7 projected deffense. Its offense clocks in at No. 12, which is also tops, while its overall ranking of No. 8 places it 15 spots ahead of Clemson. Notre Dame clocks in at No. 3 overall, but since it isn't a part of the conference for football, Miami takes the cake for the conference.

That starts under center. Darian Mensah arrives after a hotly contested exit from Duke. Mensah, who projects out as an NFL-level quarterback, tied for second in the nation in both passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing only six interceptions and producing a QBR of 76.6, good for No. 19 in the country.

Mensah isn't a dual threat quarterback, however. He absorbed 27 sacks last year with the Blue Devils and logged a net-minus-32 rushing yards on 59 totes. He's on his third school in as many years after coming from Tulane to Duke, and now, from Durham to the Hurricanes. Mensah was named All-ACC Second Team after his near-4,000-yard season — and his passing yard total led the conference, too. He threw for 300-plus yards in six games — including a four-touchdown, 361-yard output against Clemson in a 46-45 win and a 327-yard, four-touchdown contest against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

Intriguingly enough, the Virginia Tech-Miami matchup will pit Mensah up against one of his former receivers in Que'Sean Brown, who will likely start at wideout for the Hokies. Brown recorded 846 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on 64 catches for the Blue Devils last season.

Mensah wasn't the only prospect to defect from Duke to Miami. Wide receiver Cooper Barkate is also maing the trek south. Barkate, who's also on his third school after a prior stint at Harvard, racked up 1,106 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 72 receptions last season as a Blue Devil, and the returning quarterback-wideout connection should serve the Hurricanes very well.

If that's not enough, Miami also added Cam Vaughn, a redshirt junior who's totaled 1,344 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons, which included a season apiece at Jacksonville State and West Virginia. They also brought in South Carolina wideout Vandrevius Jacobs, who totaled 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns for 17.1 yards per catch in 2025.

Oh, and then there's Malachi Toney. Last season, the then-true freshman led the nation in receptions with 109, finished fifth in the FBS with 1,211 receiving yards and added 10 touchdowns. Moreover, he added 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 totes, went 4-for-7 for 82 yards nad two touchdowns as a Wildcat quarterback and returned 23 punts for 298 yards.

That consistency does not stop when purveying the running back position. Mark Fletcher is back after a 1,192-yard, 216-carry, 12-touchdown season. Over the past three seasons, he's racked up a daunting 2,313 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, adding 140 receiving yards in 2025, too.

Miami also returns depth piece Charmar Brown. After a 1,181-yard, 15-touchdown season with North Dakota State in 2024, Brown logged 474 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season as a Hurricane. Girard Pringle also returns after a 375-yard, four-touchdown output as a true freshman; against NC State, he produced 116 rushing yards (17 carries) and he also added 82 rushing yards (10 carries) against then-No. 22 Pittsburgh in a 38-7 blowout win.

Where Miami may hold a weakness — if it can be called that — is in its front. The Hurricanes lost defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, though they return Ahmad Moten Sr., who logged 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Armondo Blount also comes back after a 17-tackle, 2.5-sack season, though the D-line is undoubtedly less proven than a year prior.

When pivoting towards the secondary, one name that jumps out is defensive back Omar Thornton, who comes over from Boston College. Last year, he totaled 82 tackles (56 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and forced four fumbles. Star freshman Bryce Fitzgerald is also back for Year 2 after he totaled six interceptions last season. Xavier Lucas and Ethan O'Connor also return after combining for 15 pass breakups and 13 pass deflections in 2025.

I think Miami should be the No. 1 game circled on Virginia Tech's schedule this season. It's also why I believe it'll be the least-debated of the Hokies' 12 games. While the Hurricanes haven't always closed the deal in recent years, Virginia Tech's relative lack of proven production leads me to side with the known quantity.

The Hokies have not won against Miami since 2019. In 2025, Virginia Tech fell behind 20-3 at halftime and couldn't recover in a 34-17 loss. The 2024 rendition was far more competitive, coming down to the wire in a hotly-contested 38-34 loss for the Hokies. Virginia Tech initially won on a Hail Mary pass to wide receiver Da'Quan Felton that was overturned following a lengthy review.

Virginia Tech's clash against Miami will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hard Rock Stadium, with no time or TV channel announced at the time of writing. Only one game remains after that in the regular season for the Hokies: the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, coming against archrival Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Lane Stadium.