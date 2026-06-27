Way-Too-Early 2026 Virginia Tech Football Preview and Prediction: Week 3, @ Maryland

Following two straight home contests to begin the 2026 contest, Virginia Tech football heads on the road to College Park, Maryland, to SECU Stadium in search of its first non-conference Power Four victory since 2017.

The opponent in their way of achieving such a task? The University of Maryland, a squad that Virginia Tech hasn't played against in College Park since 2009 — an era when both schools were in the ACC before Maryland bolted for the Big Ten.

The Hokies and Terrapins last faced off in 2021, an affair that ended in a 54-10 blowout loss for a shorthanded Virginia Tech squad hampered by opt-outs/non-playing, such as quarterback Braxton Burmeister and wideout Tre Turner. Maryland was up 30-0 by halftime and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa rolled up 285 yards. The Hokies lost their previous showdown in the Hall of Fame Game in 2013 27-24 to Maryland in overtime.

Virginia Tech is 15-17 all-time against Maryland and it won five straight against the Terrapins before losing the 2013 and 2021 games. The Hokies are 4-3 against Maryland on the road.

Maryland is the lone team of Virginia Tech's first four opponents that will return its starter. While VMI, Old Dominion and Boston College — the next team up in the "Way-Too-Early" preview series — all will feature new signal-callers at the helm of their offenses, the Terrapins have opted to run it back with Malik Washington. Last year as a true freshman, the 6-foot-5, 231-pound signal-caller from Archbishop Spalding High School (Glen Burnie, Md.) threw for 2,963 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He totaled 246.9 passing yards per game, with the highlight being a 459-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 38-28 loss against Michigan State on Nov. 29.

Though Washington was flashy at points, there were also typical freshman moments. Washington finished with one or fewer passing touchdowns in eight of his 12 contests. Against Indiana, Washington totaled 242 passing yards and a touchdown, though he also threw two picks. Maryland went 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten) and lost its final eight games after starting 4-0. Washington was a top-100 talent coming out of high school, however, and he totaled the school record for freshman yards. He should be stronger in 2026.

Washington has more starting experience than Virginia Tech's presumptive starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, one of the players Franklin brought with him from Penn State. Grunkemeyer threw for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Linebacker Daniel Wingate is back, as well; he was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after totaling 102 tackles, eighth-most in the Big Ten. He also totaled 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Maryland also brought over Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, who totaled 667 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns at Old Dominion last year.

Head coach James Franklin has a personal touch with Maryland, having served as the wide receivers coach from 2000-04 (recruiting coordinator in 2003 and 2004) and the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator from 2008-2010 — he then moved to Vanderbilt in 2011, Penn State in 2024, and finally to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2026 season. Quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien played for Maryland in 2009 and 2010, seeing playing time in his second season; against Morgan State, he threw three touchdowns in his first four passes in a 62-3 win. He passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Florida International, throwing for 2,438 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, being named the ACC Rookie of the Year. Tech was one of the schools that showcased interest in O'Brien before he committed to Maryland; O'Brien eventually reunited with Franklin at Penn State in 2021, and after five seasons with the Nittany Lions, he followed the head whistle to Blacksburg.

While Virginia Tech has not won any non-conference Power Four showdowns in any of the past eight seasons, this opportunity is about as good as any non-con P4 showdown that will come across its doorstep. Then again, Washington seems to be a potent quarterback that could take a jump heading into year two at the helm. I think that Virginia Tech's different level of playmakers — particularly at the wide receiver and tight ends spots — prove to be the difference, but this isn't a game I'd be surprised to see the Hokies lose.

Virginia Tech's clash with Maryland will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will be streamed on either FOX or FS1.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Maryland 20