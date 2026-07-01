Way-Too-Early 2026 Virginia Tech Football Preview and Prediction: Week 7, vs. Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech football returns after its Week 6 sojourn to California to take on Georgia Tech in its annual Homecoming matchup. The Hokies lost to the Yellow Jackets last season 35-20 in Atlanta, though Virginia Tech was the team that emerged victorious last time out in Blacksburg.

Last year, Georgia Tech went 9-4 (6-2 ACC) and stumbled late down the stretch, dropping four of their last five. The Yellow Jackets won their most games under Brent Key, but the season ended in disappointment. Georgia Tech lost to NC State 48-36 despite a 408-yard effort by quarterback Haynes King and despite a 371-yard effort the next time out, the Yellow Jackets only narrowly escaped Boston College. Three straight losses followed to close out the season: Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 42-28 in a loss that eventually shut the door on the Yellow Jackets' ACC title game aspirations.

Then-No. 4 Georgia beat Georgia Tech 16-9 to close out the regular season, and a 25-21 loss in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to then-No. 12 BYU rounded out the Yellow Jackets' still successful season.

However, a plethora of change now comes to the program. King is gone after a stellar season where he amassed 2,951 yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 15 on the ground. He led the team in rushing with 953 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and was the engine that ignited the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Aaron Philo, his backup in 2025 is gone too, whisked away to Florida after a 373-yard output as the No. 2. He joins former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in Gainesville. George Godsey is the new guy in charge of the offense; he came from the NFL, where he coaches the tight ends of the Baltimore Ravens.

Malachi Hosley is back, though, after a 2025 campaign where he totaled 697 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries. While Georgia Tech won't have Jamal Haynes back — he moved up to the NFL to play with Cincinnati next year, while King is on the Carolina Panthers — they just replaced him with another Haynes: Justice Haynes. Justice Haynes totaled 857 yards adn 10 touchdowns last year at Michigan, and he also played at Alabama beforehand. Hosley totaled three 100-yard games last season, peaking with 129 yards in last year's game vs. Virginia Tech.

To replace King at the quarterback spot, Georgia Tech will turn to Alberto Mendoza — younger brother of the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Last year, he totaled 286 passing yards and five touchdowns on an 18-of-24 clip. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound signal-caller also compiled 190 rushing yards on 13 totes.

At wide receiver, Isaiah Fuhrmann steps in after a 907-yard, nine-touchdown season at the FCS level with Elon. There's also Rahkeem Smith, who totaled 349 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns for Bowling Green last season while rushing for 128 more yards. Beyond that, it's a mostly new/inexperienced crew, with Isiah Canion (33 receptions, 480 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns) leading the way for the returners.

On defense, GT won't have Jordan van den Berg, since the first-team All-ACC tackle is now with the Chicago Bears, and they added six linemen in the portal to compensate. In the secondary, Georgia Tech gains cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, who played last year at receiver for Alabama before switching pack over. Linebacker E.J. Lightsey steps into his redshirt senior season after logging 76 tackles last year, 39 of which were unassisted. Georgia Tech brings back its other leading tackler too, with Kyle Efford returning for another season after 77 tackles last year. Efford has been a key piece of Georgia Tech's defense for the last three seasons, logging a combined 222 tackles (110 solo) in that span.

Though Georgia Tech is remodeled at all positions, I do still think that they're a force to be reckoneed with at nearly ever position. Time will tell if the younger Mendoza pans out, since there's not much of a sample size on him. His dual-threat capabilities, though, make it a decent bet that Georgia Tech can find a similar amount of offensive success. That, and they'll run the dang ball. The Hokies last won over Georgia Tech in a tepid game where they finished with just 233 yards amid a game where King did not suit up. Georgia Tech should be solid, but Virginia Tech is by no means out of it in my eyes. I think the Hokies emerge by a smidge, triumphing by one score.

Virginia Tech's clash with the Yellow Jackets is set for Saturday, Oct. 17. There is no set time or TV channel for the clash. After the contest, the Hokies have a road test vs. Clemson next on Oct. 24 before a bye week.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 28