Way-Too-Early Week One Preview: Virginia Tech At Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has not won a bowl game since 2013, and it doesn’t seem like they will see much success in the near future. Vanderbilt will host Virginia Tech in week one on Aug. 31st in their first matchup since Virginia Tech’s 18-0 win during the 1989 season. Vanderbilt is looking to rely on New Mexico State transfer quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia was one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the nation last year, and rushed just 72 yards shy of 1,000 yards.
Being in the SEC, Vanderbilt inherently has a harder schedule than the Hokies. So, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt could not be in more opposite positions as a franchise. One franchise is on an extremely hard schedule in what feels like a never ending downfall, and the other is trying to bring their program back to glory days with one of the easiest schedules in the ACC.
The Hokies have beat the Commodores in recent history, and all-time, holding an all-time record of 6-3 vs Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt has not won a game in this series since Vanderbilt’s win during the 1982 season.
Virginia Tech Offense vs Vanderbilt Defense
Virginia Tech’s returning production on offense is one of the main storylines heading into the season. The Hokies return most of their starters, losing starting tight end Dae’Quan Wright in the process. Notably, Virginia Tech returns starters Kyron Drones at quarterback, Bhayshul Tuten at running back, and all of the week one starters at wide receiver and offensive line.
Not everything was perfect for this Virginia Tech offense however. There are definitely areas for improvement, especially when it comes to closing out games. Virginia Tech ranked 88th in FBS in points per fourth quarter, averaging just 6.2 in the quarter. This makes sense due to the nature of the Tech offense, which obviously is not fully focused on the passing side of the ball, which can cause problems late in games when the Hokies are trailing.
Before Kyron Drones fully took over for Grant Wells at quarterback, Virginia Tech’s offense was in even more of a stalemate. Averaging 3.0 4th quarter points through two games. Since Kyron Drones has taken over, it’s felt like a breath of fresh air. In 13 games (11 starts), Drones passed for 2,085 yards on 17 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. Arguably Drones biggest impact was his rushing ability. Drones rushed for 818 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.
The Vanderbilt Defense has frankly struggled against the run, it has not been pretty. Vanderbilt has the 108th ranked rush defense, giving up an average of 179 rush yards per game. The Vandy defense has struggled in many ways, it has definitely not just been the run. Vandy ranks 130th in opp. points per game, 132nd in opp. yards per game, and 129th in opp. points per play.
The Vandy Defense doesn’t have many true stars, but linebacker Langston Patterson fits that description most accurately. Vanderbilt has tried to bolster their defense in the transfer portal this offseason, signing many players in the secondary. Randon Fontenette (TCU), Kolbey Taylor (Wyoming), Mark Davis Jr. (Southern Illinois), Maurice Hampton (Memphis), and Micah Bell (Notre Dame) highlight the new additions in the secondary.
There are so many places for development in this Vanderbilt defense, which has been destroyed on both pass plays and rush plays. The secondary and the pass rush are going to have to take a big step for this Vandy defense to make a big impact in this game.
Vanderbilt Offense vs Virginia Tech Defense
Despite its struggles, the Vandy offense is probably Vanderbilt’s strongest unit on this team. The offense might look entirely different than years past. Head coach Clark Lea cleaned house, firing offensive coordinator Joey Lynch, and hired Tim Beck from New Mexico State.
Diego Pavia is likely going to lead the offense at quarterback, in what will be an option-heavy offense. Vanderbilt is planning to rotate tackles and guards in such a way that there is a weak-side, and a strong-side, which is early seen at the FBS level, let alone by a SEC team.
Vanderbilt’s offense will frankly be trickier than it is good. This unit wasn’t great last year either. The Commodores averaged 20.6 points per game, 307.5 yards per game, and struggled to convert on third and fourth down plays.
This Virginia Tech defense is no weak unit. Virginia Tech’s defense ranked 15th in the nation in opp. yards per game and has only added on to their already stellar defense. Most notably, Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles could make a humongous impact in this game. Peebles is a 290-pound All-ACC defensive tackle who led Duke in TFLs last season.
Stopping Vanderbilt at the line-of-scrimmage will be crucial if Virginia Tech wants to dominate against the unique Vanderbilt offense.
Final Thoughts
Ultimately, to win this game vs Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech needs to do two things well. Va Tech needs to be active in the pass game, finding ways to get playmakers open like Ali Jennings, and Va Tech needs to limit the damage on defense. Yes, big plays might happen for this Vanderbilt offense, but as long as things don’t run amuck, Virginia Tech will be well on their way to a win at Vanderbilt.