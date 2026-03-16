'[We'll] Try to Make it as Game-Like as Possible': VT Holds Spring Practice Media One Month Before Spring Game

Virginia Tech football's 2026 spring season is nearly underway. It takes on an added realm of importance for one reason — or really, one man: James Franklin. The former Penn State head whistle has been through winter workouts at the helm of the Hokies, but — depending on the level of media access allotted this year — the next several weeks can offer the first true glimpse for the media to view this year's squad.

Football Press Conference https://t.co/S6GbGK3Fmg — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) March 16, 2026

Franklin was careful to emphasize any players in particular; after all, there are still five and a half months to go until Virginia Tech tips off its season on Sept. 5 vs. VMI. When asked about the wide receiver room, Franklin did not spotlight any names beyond returning leader Ayden Greene. Greene, who will be a senior this upcoming campaign, hauled in a team-high 516 receiving yards on 31 catches, was second on the team in average yards per reception (min. 5 receptions) with 16.6, and hauled in a joint-team-high three receiving touchdowns.

"He has bled, sweat and cried for this program, during adversity," Franklin said of Greene. "It's not like this has all been smooth sailing during his time."

The same area of mystique extends to the quarterbacks room, where Franklin did not call out anyone by name.

"We've made sure that the players all know that everything was being evaluated," he said. "So the strength staff was having an evaluation: the winter workout. That's why I would track all of the competitions; that was a factor in the meetings that we're allowed to have. ... How are they retaining information? How are they answering questions?

"All that stuff is part of the evaluation process, but we got to find a way to get them rest, because there's guys that are unbelievable in the meeting room, and then they can't do it out in the field. So although we'll have kind of a starting point, and it's also why we are going to do as much to spot teaching and two spot drills as we possibly can. The other thing is, it just makes us more efficient."

For now, it's a straight rotation between the five — redshirt sophomore Ethan Grunkemeyer, redshirt freshmen Bryce Baker, AJ Brand and Kelden Ryan, and true freshman Troy Huhn — that is "almost impossible" for the coaching staff to base off of only winter workouts and strength and conditioning yet.

"It's literally to start going to be a straight rotation between those five guys, and we'll start to kind of figure out where we're at, sooner rather than later," Franklin said. "it's almost impossible at the quarterback position to base it off of winter workouts and strength and conditioning, but we have no choice but to do some of that."

in regard to snap counts, when asked by The Roanoke Times' Damien Sordelett, Franklin responded that he would not limit snaps for any players unless a starter had clearly emerged and the depth needed tweaking.

Seven players are fully out for the 15-practice spring segment: cornerback Jordan "Jojo" Crim, defensive lineman Garrett Witherington, linebacker John-Patrick Oates, offensive linemen Logan Howland and Roseby Lubintus, running back Messiah Mickens and wide receiver Marlion Jackson.

Running back Marcellous Hawkins will not be present for the start of spring practice, though per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter, his status could potentially change as spring practice goes along.

As a result, Darius Taylor has been moved to running back to compensate for the injuries. Bill Davis, however, is a name to watch per Franklin; he was a "cheeseburger away from 250 [pounds]," when he entered, according to the head coach, but has since slimmed down.

Virginia Tech's spring game starts on Saturday, April 18, with attendance for the event free of charge. Franklin emphasized the importance of packing out the 65,632-seat stadium to simulate a game-like environment.

"[It'll] give us an opportunity to kind of get an understanding of what a game day is like around here, try to make it as game-like as possible," Franklin said. "Put some exciting football out there on the field to give the fans and the media a first glimpse and what the team looks like, and try to play some real football."