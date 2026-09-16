Week Three ACC Power Rankings: Where does Virginia Tech sit following its 2-0 start?

The ACC went 12-1 in week two, including a combined 4-1 against other Power conferences, and the rankings have had some minor changes since last week's edition. After a largely successful first two weeks of the season for the ACC, here's where each team stands ahead of week three:

17. Stanford (1-1)

Stanford moves into the bottom of the rankings following a bye week in week two. Other than a week-zero comeback in the fourth quarter against Hawaii, the Cardinal have struggled to get much going to open the season.

16. Boston College (1-1)

Boston College has moved up a spot following its 28-21 win against Rutgers. Quarterback Mason McKenzie looked much more comfortable, going 18-for-29 (62%), for 252 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He added 94 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

15. Syracuse (1-1)

Syracuse suffered a 21-18 home loss to California in week two after Steve Angeli threw a pick-six with about four minutes left, giving the Golden Bears the lead. Angeli struggled in his second game of the season, throwing three interceptions. Despite outgaining Cal 436-249, turnovers and penalties were the nail in the coffin for the Orange.

14. Georgia Tech (0-2)

Georgia Tech moves to 0-2 following a thrashing at the hands of No. 15 Tennessee. The Volunteers rushed for 299 yards, including 147 from DeSean Bishop. Georgia Tech will likely have to grab an ACC away game to salvage its season.

13. NC State (1-1)

Despite winning 73-0 against FCS Richmond in week two, I am still not sold on this NC State team. A week-zero offensive collapse against Virginia leads to worries about how this offense can hold up in conference play.

12. Florida State (1-1)

Florida State remains at 12 following its bye week, and it won't be easy for the Seminoles in week three, as they are heading to Tuscaloosa to play No.10 Alabama. They pulled off an all-time upset last season against the Crimson Tide; will lightning strike twice?

11. Clemson (1-1)

The Clemson offense looked somewhat better against Georgia Southern, with freshman Tait Reynolds taking over at quarterback, but there are still many questions surrounding this offense, and the team as a whole.

10. North Carolina (2-0)

A week two 35-3 win against ETSU didn't add much to what we already knew about this North Carolina team, but this team is a different beast than from a year ago. The Tar Heels will look to add to their resume with a very winnable home game against Clemson in week three.

9. California (1-1)

California escaped with a win at Syracuse, following mostly a disastrous game for the Golden Bears' offense. The offense, led by Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, managed only 249 yards on a mere 4.2 yards per play.

8. Wake Forest (2-0)

Wake Forest came away with a double-overtime win against Purdue in week two, and Gio Lopez looks fully in control of the Demon Deacon offense. To stay undefeated, Wake Forest will likely need a miracle, as Miami is coming to Winston-Salem playing as well as anyone in college football.

7. Pitt (2-0)

Pitt looked stout against UCF in week two, allowing just 206 total yards and giving up the first points to the Knights with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Panthers will have Syracuse coming to town on short rest this Thursday night.

6. Virginia Tech (2-0)

Despite taking care of business against Old Dominion in week two, Virginia Tech falls a spot to number six. The Hokies have looked great against the weaker competition (VMI, ODU), however, traveling to College Park should serve as a good challenge for this Tech team. The defensive line has been among the best in the country, leading in tackles for loss and sacks through two weeks, but the offensive line has shown some cause for concern, especially with a very good defensive line from Maryland approaching.

5. Duke (2-0)

Duke pulled off a major non-conference win in week two with a 31-27 victory against Illinois. The Duke offense was firing on all fronts — quarterback Walker Eget put up an efficient game, commanding the offense, and running back Nate Sheppard had an All-ACC-level performance.

4. Louisville (1-1)

Louisville took care of Villanova decisively, 59-13, and has looked like a top-tier ACC program through two weeks. Lincoln Kienholz shined in his second game with the Cardinals, going 16-of-21, 332 yards, and two touchdowns. An important game looms next week as Louisville hosts SMU.

3. SMU (2-0)

SMU looked much better and had no turnovers in its 56-10 win against UC Davis; however, against a weaker opponent, it is hard to truly tell if this team has worked out the mistakes that the Mustangs showed in week one. SMU has one of its toughest tests on the road at Louisville coming up this week.

2. Virginia (2-0)

Virginia remains at number two following a crushing win over Michael Vick-led Norfolk State 59-3. West Virginia should be a good matchup that will tell us more about who this Cavalier team really is, but after the demolition of NC State in week zero, I have high hopes for this experienced team.

1. Miami (2-0)

In what should be a surprise to no one, Miami continues to hold the number one spot in the ACC. Darian Mensah put up another Heisman-esque performance in week two against Florida A&M, going 14-of-15 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. This Hurricanes team is rolling, and they are going to be difficult to slow down.