ACC Power Rankings: Where is Virginia Tech After Its 73-3 Win over VMI?

The ACC went 7-5 in week one and is 11-8 total through week zero and week one. My power rankings have been shaken up since my preseason rankings. Here's how the ACC shapes up before week two of the college football season:

17. Boston College (0-1)

Boston College remains at the bottom of my ACC rankings following a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati in week one. D-II (Saginaw Valley State) transfer quarterback Mason McKenzie struggled in his first FBS action, passing for 223 yards with a 51% completion percentage (18-for-35); he also threw a touchdown and an interception. The Eagles' run defense also allowed much to be desired, as the Bearcats rushed for 254 total rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry.

16. Stanford (1-1)

Stanford escaped with a 37-27 win in week zero against Hawaii, after trailing by four with just over four minutes to play. In week one, the Cardinal weren't so lucky, suffering a 45-6 beatdown at the hands of Miami.

15. NC State (0-1)

NC State looked clearly outmatched in their week zero matchup against Virginia, as they lost 34-8 and only totaled 168 total yards. CJ Bailey looked like a mere ghost of his 2025 self — only passing for 84 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

14. Syracuse (1-0)

Syracuse started the year off hot against FCS New Hampshire with a dominant 66-3 win, and Steve Angeli, in his return, passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, which should give fans some excitement. However, New Hampshire looks to be one of the only "easier" games on the Orange's schedule as they play a combination of Virginia, Louisville, SMU and Notre Dame.

13. Georgia Tech (0-1)

Georgia Tech's defense looked promising in week one, but unfortunately, that was one of the few positives from their 14-13 loss to Colorado. The Yellow Jackets' defense held Colorado to just 4.0 yards per play — the problem was a Julian Lewis-to-Charlie Williams 20-yard touchdown with just under 40 seconds left that flipped a 32-minute Georgia Tech lead into a 14-13 loss. Alberto Mendoza did enough to drive the Yellow Jackets into position for a walk-off, but Aidan Birr's 45-yard attempt was blocked.

12. Florida State (1-1)

After a convincing 34-17 win against New Mexico State in week zero, Florida State dropped a seemingly winnable game against SMU. After a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium delayed the game for over an hour, the Seminoles forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles), led in time of possession and outrushed the Mustangs — but still lost 27-24 after an SMU field goal put them ahead with 20 seconds to go. Unfortunately for Florida State, the schedule doesn't get any easier as they go on the road to Tuscaloosa to face No. 12 Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 19.

11. California (0-1)

California suffered a 45-24 loss to UCLA in a game that blew up for the Golden Bears in the fourth quarter as they allowed 21 unanswered points. Cal's run defense looked worrisome as the Bruins combined to rush for 277 yards on 32 carries (8.7 ypc) and six total touchdowns.

10. Clemson (0-1)

Falling six spots from my preseason rankings is the largest drop of any team for me after a lackluster performance in a 51-10 loss to LSU. The Tigers mustered only eight first downs and combined for just 145 total yards. With more blowout losses or a slow start to the season, Dabo Swinney could potentially be on the hot seat.

9. North Carolina (1-0)

North Carolina started their season off with an upset 15-10 win against TCU in week zero, giving Tar Heel fans some hope moving forward after a 4-8 finish in 2025. It seems that Bill Belichick and the UNC program can't stay out of the news for off-the-field issues; however, if this team can continue the momentum from week zero, they could turn heads for good reasons.

8. Wake Forest (1-0)

Wake Forest had no trouble handling Akron in week one, behind a career performance from Gio Lopez — 350 yards, three touchdowns. With a tough schedule coming up, the Deamon Deacons will be hoping Lopez continues the level of play against Power Four opponents.

7. Duke (1-0)

Duke's offense struggled to get anything going offensively against Tulane, but the Blue Devils' defense made up for the lack of scoring — allowing only 10 first downs and forcing seven punts. Going forward, though, 17 points may not translate to wins against P4 programs.

6. Pitt (1-0)

Pitt had one of the better performances of week one in the ACC with their statement 59-14 win against one of the Mid-American Conference's better teams in Miami (Ohio). Mason Heintschel had a Heisman-level performance, putting up 431 yards and seven touchdowns.

5. Virginia Tech (1-0)

Virginia Tech showed out against FCS school VMI in front of a sold-out crowd at Lane Stadium. In the 73-3 win, the Hokies scored six rushing touchdowns and totaled 619 yards. As Virginia Tech plays tougher opponents, it will be easier to get a read on where this team sits in year one of James Franklin, but after the domination that occurred in Blacksburg on Saturday, most fans are hopeful.

4. Louisville (0-1)

Louisville had a chance to knock off Ole Miss for a signature early win, but fell just short late. Despite the loss, the Cardinals looked quite good and showed promise on both sides of the ball. This team won't have long to swallow this loss, as in week three, SMU comes to Louisville for a marquee ACC matchup.

3. SMU (1-0)

SMU took a road victory against Florida State in week one, despite the Mustangs' best efforts to give it away. Four turnovers and late penalities nearly costed them, but the Seminoles never could take complete advantage of the mistakes.

2. Virginia (1-0)

Virginia dominated NC State in week zero, 34-8, and this team looked electric. In all facets, the Cavaliers looked better, and the experience showed. Beau Pribula was running the offense near perfectly, and looking ahead to a schedule with very few "tough" games, Virginia could put up a very impressive season.

1. Miami (1-0)

And still. Miami remains at the top of the ACC rankings, and for good reason. The Hurricanes were firing on all cylinders in their 45-6 Week One victory against Stanford. Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah may have put himself near the top of the early Heisman race with a 27-for-30, 401-yard, five-touchdown performance, and wideout Malachi Toney is not far behind him after breaking the program record for yards in a single game with 234, while also scoring three touchdowns.