What are the Five Most Anticipated Games on Virginia Tech's 2026 Schedule?

Virginia Tech has had a very successful offseason.

Does that mean that they are going to have instant success on the field in 2026? No, but the Hokies have put themselves in a great position to win instantly in James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg.

Tonight, the ACC is going to officially release its 2026 conference schedule and with that in mind, what are the five most anticipated games on the Hokies schedule?

5. vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech was one of the better teams in the ACC this past season and have slowly risen up under head coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets have to reload at some key positions this season, but it is not out of the question that they could be another sneaky ACC team to watch in 2026.

This was one of the best rivalries in the ACC when they were both in the coastal division and it felt like the winner of this game decided the division winner. It is a bit of question mark as to who is going to be the biggest challenge next season to Miami in the ACC and it could be the winner of this game.

4. At Clemson

The Tigers might not be the dominant program that they once were, but going to Death Valley and getting a win would still be a big deal for James Franklin in his first season with the program.

It would not be a surprise to see Virginia Tech finish ahead of Clemson in the ACC Standings next season, but they have to go and earn it on the road. This could be a measuring stick type of game for the Hokies.

3. At SMU

Ever since they joined the ACC ahead of the 2024 season, SMU has been one of the best programs in the conference. They reached the ACC Championship game and the college football playoff in 2024 and were a win against Cal last season from making it back to the conference title game.

Can Franklin find similar instant success at Virginia Tech? This road trip to Dallas will be one of the most formidable challenges that this team will face next season.

2. vs Virginia

Virginia Tech has dominated the rivalry with UVA, but the Cavaliers notched a win last season in Charlottesville. That win put Virginia in the ACC title game and capped off one of their best regular seasons in school history.

Virginia has to reload for next season, but they made some impactful portal additions and could be among the ACC teams to watch next season. Winning rivalries is important and getting a win in this one during his first season as the head coach would be great for Franklin.

1. vs Miami

The Hurricanes nearly won the national championship this past season and are going to be the heavy favorites to win the conference going into the 2026 season.

Miami has dominated this rivalry as of late, since Virginia Tech has not won a game vs the Hurricanes since 2019. This game used to mean something back in the program's days in the Big East and in the early days of them joining the ACC, but it has not seen many games where both teams were at their best and contending in the conference. Could that be different in 2026?

More Virginia Tech Football News: