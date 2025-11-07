What Are Virginia Tech's Chances of Claiming Bowl Eligibility?
It has been a frustrating season for the Virginia Tech Hokies. From a coach getting fired to heartbreaking losses, this has not been the season Hokie fans were hoping for. Currently, Virginia Tech sits at 3-6, with the margin for error of making a bowl game virtually nonexistant.
The Hokies would have to win out to secure the six wins required to be bowl eligible. Mathematically, it is still possible, but realistically, maybe not so much. Let's break it down.
Chances according to ESPN FPI:
According to ESPN's matchup predictor, Virginia Tech's current odds of winning against its remaining opponents are:
- 15% against Florida State
- 11.1% against Miami
- 19.6% against Virginia
Multiplying those odds together gives Virginia Tech about a 0.33% chance of winning, or about 1 in 300. These prediction models do not account for potential key injuries or the momentum Virginia Tech might get from an upset victory. For example, if the Hokies go down to Tallahassee and beat Florida State by multiple scores, the chances according to ESPN, will significantly go up in the games against Miami and Virginia.
Current season context:
The Hokies have surprised fans this season with their upset victory over NC State in Raleigh, or the impressive double overtime win over Cal, but other than that, the rest of the season has been disappointing.
Virginia Tech has shown promise against quality opponents like Vanderbilt and Louisville, being up two scores at the half against both, but was unable to put four quarters of quality football against either, being shutout in the second halves of both contests.
Realistic best case scenario:
Since the likelihood of Virginia Tech winning out to make a bowl game is astronomically low, here is the best-case scenario for the remaining three games:
Game 1 against Florida State: make it competitive, maybe even win.
It has been a second straight season of frustration in Tallahassee. It is not as bad as last season's 2-10 disaster; however, Florida State, despite winning its first three games, has won just once in its last five outings. If Virginia Tech can keep the game competitive or even win this game, it would give the team a plethora of confidence heading into the final two games.
Game 2 against Miami: Upset potential at home.
Despite the down year for Virginia Tech, it should still be a rowdy and exciting atmosphere when Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes come to Blacksburg. If Kyron Drones can play a clean game, the Hokies have a fighting chance since Beck has gotten in trouble with interceptions this season.
Game 3 against Virginia: Play spoiler for the Cavaliers' ACC Championship chances.
While it is more likely than not that the Hokies will be entering this game at 3-8. But when it is rivalry week, any record gets thrown out the window.
Virginia Tech has won 19 of its last 20 games against Virginia. If the Hokies were able to beat the Cavaliers and ruin their chances of making the ACC Championship, that would make the season worthwhile for some Tech fans.
Virginia currently sits comfortably at first in the ACC standings, so it will likely have to lose at least one of its other games for the game against Virginia Tech to have implications on the ACC title game.