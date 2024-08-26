What ESPN’s FPI Says About Virginia Tech's Matchup With Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech begins the 2024 season with an out-of-conference game against Vanderbilt. Virginia Tech has one of the easiest out-of-conference schedules, and play Marshall, Old Dominion, and Rutgers in the first four weeks of the season. Virginia Tech could start the season off hot, and is looking to finish the year with an ACC Championship.
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
Here's what ESPN's FPI has to say about Virginia Tech's week one matchup against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium.
Week 1 At Vanderbilt: ESPN's FPI gives Virginia Tech a 57.7% chance to win
I do think this percent chance is fairly low for Virginia Tech. The spread for this game favors Virginia Tech by 13.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Virginia Tech has a very fair chance at winning this game, as I think they are better in all aspects of the game. Vanderbilt has a questionable offense, which will certainly not be final during the first week of the season. The Commodores have a new quarterback, coordinator, and a complete new style of offense. I don't have full faith in Diego Pavia, or any piece of the offense, and this should be a fairly easy win.
Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten should have their way with the Vanderbilt defense. The Commodores struggles especially against the pass last year, finishing 109th in yards per attempt allowed in 2023. The additions in the transfer portal are exciting, but I don't think Vanderbilt is set to make a big change in the defense.
