What Shapes Up To Be The Most Entertaining Game of the Year for Virginia Tech Football In 2026?

The 12 games on Virginia Tech football's schedule each carry their own level of intrigue.

Some will be important because of rivalry implications, others because of what they could mean for the ACC standings. But when it comes to pure entertainment value, one matchup stands above the rest to ESPN's Bill Connelly.

In his 2026 ACC college football preview, Connelly spotlighted the Oct. 24 game between Virginia Tech and Clemson as one of the conference's top five games of the season.

"Franklin's first Tech team gets this far into the season before playing a projected top-30 team [on SP+]," Connelly wrote. "That offers the Hokies quite a bit of runway to figure things out, and it could make this game awfully important."

Of the five games Connelly listed, Clemson made the cut for three: Oct. 3 (Miami vs. Clemson), Oct. 24 (Virginia Tech at Clemson) and Oct. 31 (Clemson at Florida State). The other two were Sept. 19 (SMU at Louisville) and Nov. 7 (Miami at Notre Dame).

My Thoughts

To get it out of the way, I agree with Connelly under the proposition that Clemson is above its 2025 output. If it is, and if Virginia Tech performs stellar in Year 1 under Franklin, this matchup has the potential to deliver as a high-stakes showdown.

The Hokies, which Connelly referred to as "one of the hardest teams to project for 2026", can't rely much on their 2026 recruiting class to drive immediate success. Instead, Virginia Tech's outlook is tied to how quickly its transfer additions mesh with a roster that underwent significant turnover following last season's 3-9 campaign. Tight end Luke Reynolds (Penn State), wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (Duke) and cornerback Jaquez White (Troy) headline a transfer class that should raise the team's floor, but translating offseason optimism into on-field production is never guaranteed.

That uncertainty is part of what makes the Clemson game so intriguing. After all, Connelly referred to the Tigers as the "ACC's hinge team — either the Tigers will make a run back to the ACC title game, or they'll help to determine who does instead."

By the time Oct. 24 arrives, Virginia Tech should have a much clearer picture of what it is. The Hokies will have already navigated nearly two months of the season and, as Connelly noted, will not have faced a projected top-30 opponent beforehand. Whether that proves to be a benefit or a drawback remains to be seen, but it does provide Franklin and his staff with time to establish an identity before stepping into one of the schedule's biggest tests.

Of course, plenty must happen before then. Virginia Tech has to prove it can take meaningful steps forward under Franklin, and Clemson has to validate any expectations attached to it entering the season.