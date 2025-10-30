What to Note From Virginia Tech Football After Nine Weeks
Only a quartet of contests remain for Virginia Tech football in its 2025 campaign. Through a turbulent campaign, the Hokies have notched three wins and will need to claim as many over the next month to qualify for a bowl game this season.
All four of their games comes against foes who are currently ranked or were at one point in the season. No. 16 Louisville and Miller Moss are first up. Then, it's Tommy Castellanos and Florida State, who sat as high as No. 8 before absorbing four straight ACC losses. After that, it's Carson Beck and No. 10 Miami, before Chandler Morris and No. 15 Virginia end off the Hokies' 2025 slate.
For a team still clawing toward bowl eligibility after a turbulent season — one that began with Virginia Tech’s first 0-3 start since 1987 and the midyear firing of head coach Brent Pry — the final four-game stretch looms large. It’s a daunting slate, one that could either salvage momentum heading into 2026 or cement this campaign as a rebuilding year defined by transition.
But for interim head coach Philip Montgomery, those external pressures don’t seem to carry much weight. A steady presence amid the chaos, Montgomery has emphasized blocking out the noise and focusing on week-to-week improvement.
"I live day-to-day and week-to-week," Montgomery said. "So, just looking at the opponent right here and right in front of us. And so, that's kind of how you have to do it. If you start looking too far ahead, then you're going to get caught up in all that. You look at the schedule and you say, 'Hey, you know, it's going to continue to get tougher as you go through it.' And we had tough opponents at the start. I think we've played tough opponents pretty much throughout. And each week, those guys have got to come prepared. So, you knew as you kind of got towards the end of the schedule what was going to be there and you were going to have opportunities to have great games."
Virginia Tech has already faced a pair of opponents that could be in this year's iteration of the College Football Playoff (CFP) — No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 9 Vanderbilt. Three of its remaining foes — Louisville, Miami and Virginia — are currently in the at-large CFP conversation or could contend either with an ACC championship game appearance or an outright victory.
The Hokies have routinely lined up against some of the nation’s most complete teams, chock full of opponents loaded with experience, depth and high-level quarterback play. The challenges aren’t letting up either, with Louisville surging in conference play and Virginia riding its most balanced roster in years, posing a real shot at making its first ACC title game since 2019. For a rebuilding Hokies program still seeking stability and identity, this gauntlet not only tests resilience but also provides a benchmark for how far the team needs to climb to return to conference contention.
Virginia Tech football will take on Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. ET, with viewing available on the CW.