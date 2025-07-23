What to Watch for When Virginia Tech Football Takes to the ACC Kickoff Podium
Tomorrow, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET, will be when Virginia Tech football comes up to the ACC Kickoff's podium to field questions from the media. The Hokies' head coach Brent Pry and four players — quarterback Kyron Drones, defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr., wide receiver Donavon Greene and linebacker Jaden Keller — will answer a plethora of questions from media members. Here's some things to watch in terms of what could be asked and what questions still have to be answered before this season.
One of those questions resides around Drones' health, an inquiry which remains shrouded in mystery. Pry has not elaborated on the injury that sidelined the redshirt senior for both the spring game and the latter half of spring ball. The only information that media was given at the time was that Drones had undergone surgery on an unknown part of his body and was back home in Houston recuperating. What the injury is and where Drones is in his recovery are both queries yet to be answered, but of the questions that will be asked, they're the most likely to receive an answer.
Beyond that, Drones, Greene and Pry likely will field questions about Philip Montgomery and about his new offensive playstyle. It's a big departure from Tyler Bowen and from play calling that, if not predictable, felt very inside-the-box. Montgomery is more fluid, as is defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes. Deception will likely carry over not just onto the field, but off it in terms of how much Pry reveals about their gameplans. Playing things close to the chest was the same case at the spring game, a vanilla affair that revealed little about either the offense or defense's effectiveness.
Pry could address a question or two on transfer Terion Stewart, who was not on Virginia Tech's spring roster because he hadn't officially enrolled yet due to finishing a class up at Bowling Green, per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter. Now that Stewart is enrolled and ready to join the tailback corps
In terms of the defense, Siefkes will be a key area of interest, particularly when it comes to Keller. Keller mans the mike linebacker spot and Siefkes has spent three years as an NFL linebackers coach. Though the professional-to-college play calling isn't a one-to-one comparison, that's good for Siefkes, who hasn't been in college football since 2020, when he was the team's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. That allows Siefkes to adapt concepts he's learned from the NFL while readjusting back to college football., allowing him to chase the goal of "[being] violent at the point of attack."
Gilliam’s questions will likely center on the defensive line’s overhaul after the NFL departures of Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles. With those two gone, Gilliam and Kemari Copeland now serve as the unit’s veteran anchors, ushering in a new era for a retooled front that will lean on their experience.
For Greene, questions will likely focus on Montgomery and how he fits with Drones. The two haven’t had much time to build chemistry due to Drones’ mid-spring injury, but Greene’s veteran presence in the receiver room makes him a strong voice for insight on the redshirt senior quarterback.
The insights of all four players, along with Pry, should offer a clearer sense of how Virginia Tech’s roster adjustments are taking shape heading into the 2025 season. Still, any revelations are likely to be limited in order to avoid giving too much away.