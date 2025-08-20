What Virginia Tech Coach Brent Pry Said After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech is now less than two weeks away from its season opener against South Carolina. Following practice Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry met with members of the media, and here is what he had to say.
Q: What phase of camp are you guys in? Have you transitioned to South Carolina?
"We have. Today was basically a bonus Tuesday. A lot of run, play action, we had some look squad work, we had some good on good work. So it was a good mix today."
Q: How do you ramp things up over the last week and a half you have?
"This whole week is about presenting a bonus game week to the team. You're working on South Carolina, still competing a little bit. You're showing them what our Tuesday practice looks like, what a Wednesday looks like, what a Thursday looks like, what a Friday looks like. We also have a large pregame situational day where its everything we do prior to kickoff and everything that could come up in the game that we can squeeze in two hours."
On Terion Stewart's health status:
"Well, today he didn't do anything. He's been in and out of that boot a little bit. They're treating him; I think he's day-to-day. He's had some good work this camp. I wish he'd had a few better days, and hopefully that can happen here over the next couple."
On running back depth:
"It's a pretty deep room. Obviously, Terion is talented, and we want him healthy and running the ball for us as well. But, between [Marcellous] Hawkins, P.J. Prioleau, [Jeremiah] Coney, Bennett, I mean, there are some guys that are that are doing a nice job. [Tyler] Mason had some good moments in camp. So we're still trying to figure out that final three."
On Marcellous Hawkins:
"I think he looks like he gained a step. He's got a pretty good, well-rounded skill set. He can cut, he can run tough, he can run fast, pass pro pretty good. I think he's leaning up, he's healthier, he feels pretty good. one of his best qualities is he's just a high-energy guy. He brings it every day. Whether it's on special teams or offense, he just brings a great attitude.
How they found Marcellous Hawkins:
"It's just evaluating all the film and then talking to people about two years ago, about last year, and the things that happened, and then meeting him and being around his family, the type of young man he is, and that positive attitude. He's a go-getter, he's determined, he's just got a lot of good traits that say this guy's gonna reach his potential when he gets here."
Q: Mostly a new group of captains this year, what do you see as their growth as leaders in this offseason?
"It's interesting. That in itself was a good competition. We had some great candidates. I don't know that we've had this competition and the vote-getters that we've had this year."
Q: Is that decided by the team or by the coaches?
"I think about the team and these young men. There's more of them that are putting their best foot forward and wanting to lead and doing it the right way. So I'm happy and proud for those guys. It's a heck of an honor. All the players had a vote. All the coaches had a vote. To be voted a captain by your peers and your coaching staff is something to feel pretty good about."
On safety Isaiah Cash:
"He's done a great job being versatile. He's lined up at corner, he's lined up at two safety spots and he's lined up at nickel. He is a smart guy that's playing all those positions. He's experienced, he's got a lot of quality snaps on his belt. He's got a good build on him. Good instincts. He's not gonna go out there and blow you away in conditioning and testing, but when you put the pads on, he elevates."
Q: What have you seen in that safety room now that you've had a full fall camp with them, and who's shaking themselves out at the top of that group?
"Obviously, Quentin Reddish. He started out pretty solid, but amped it up here the last couple mini camps. I think he's taken a step. I think [Tyson] Flowers is a model of consistency for us. He made some plays the last couple of mini-camps. I think Jordan Bass is coming. He's improving all the time. He hasn't had a lot of snaps there yet, but he's got some experience from high school. I think the competition at that position is exactly what we need. We haven't had that. Cash is playing there, [Isaiah Brown-Murray] jumps inside some. I think Christian Ellis, he was kind of back and forth with a minor injury, but he's trying to hit his stride right now. He's a guy that's got some corner qualities, but he's playing safety. So I think Coach Siefkes has a good plan of spotting these guys in certain situations that makes sense for their skill set."
Q: Do you think Jordan Bass is a guy who could potentially avoid a redshirt this year, especially with this quick position transition?
"I think so. He's coming off of surgery. He's been fully cleared. He's had a good camp. He's done enough that the conversation certainly is happening. Can we afford to redshirt him? Do you want to red shirt? Let's have some conversations and see what's best."
On Chanz Wiggins' health status:
"I don't know that we'd have him for the first week, but, man, his progress has been awesome. He's really coming."
On Brody Meadows' health status:
"I think he is in good shape. I'm pleased with the progress we're making there. And, you know, he's one of those tough guys, and he's a lineman. It was a minor deal, I think he's improved."
On backup quarterback competition:
"First of all, Pop [Watson] has improved. He's making better decisions. He's still making Pop-like plays, you know, in a positive way. He's made some nice plays running the ball. He's cut down on his mistakes. We brought a lot at him, because that was his issue a little bit last year. When the pressure was coming, it wasn't great. So he's improved in that area. But I think Garret [Rangel], every practice, Garrett does something with his arm talent that you go 'man, really nice throw.' He's still coming in the offense. He was clearly behind and didn't have the spring snaps to benefit from. I think, right now, Pop is slightly ahead of him, but that thing's going to continue to be a competition each and every week."
On Takye Heath and Keylen "Brodie" Adams' health status:
"Brodie was in the training room. Takye's got a minor tweak that we're just kind of sitting him down. He had a great camp. So, you know, to me this week is also like let's get these guys to game week. If somebody's nursing something, haven't been able to get over it, let's get them to game week.
On offensive line depth:
"[Jaden] Muskrat is a six-year guy, we know that Brody Meadows brings, he's played a ton of snaps here. Then we got a bunch of redshirt freshmen and Hannes Hammer that are getting better. They're just not where those guys are yet. I just challenged them today. Keep getting better every week. Let's see where you can get. It's a good group and a talented group. They're just young"