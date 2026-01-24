Where Does Virginia Tech Rank In ESPN's Top 25 2026 Transfer Portal Classes?

Though the college football season remains more than seven months away, the buzz around next season is prominent. Virginia Tech football is central among that buzz, having made significant changes following a substandard 3-9 campaign. The Hokies began the 2025 campaign with a 0-3 record and subsequently fired Brent Pry on Sept. 14.

Here are our top portal classes for the 2026 cycle ⬇️ https://t.co/DBAWXACBqm — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 23, 2026

Just over two months later, Virginia Tech officially signed its next head coach: James Franklin. The former Penn State head coach had a significant impact on the Hokies' recruiting, both out of high school and in the transfer portal. On 247Sports, Virginia Tech's transfer portal class ranking stands at No. 18, third in the ACC, while its incoming high school corps sits at No. 24 (No. 5 in ACC). Today, ESPN's Craig Haubert wrote a piece on the transfer portal, grading the top 25 transfer portal classes across the entirety of the FBS. He ranked the Hokies at No. 14, sandwiched between Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.

Here's what Haubert had to say on the Hokies:

"James Franklin's arrival supercharged Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts and established a well-traveled pipeline of former Penn State players or commits headed to Blacksburg. While most of his splashy additions came from the high school ranks, Franklin also dipped into the portal.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer unexpectedly replaced Drew Allar last year as Penn State's starter and grew more comfortable by the week. He's a rhythm passer with a competitive spirit that teammates gravitate toward. Expect him to lean on Luke Reynolds, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound target with some wiggle and solid blocking skills who could take a leap if his hands become a bit more reliable.

Grunkemeyer's addition could allow Franklin to slow-play the development of incoming four-star quarterback Troy Huhn or untested North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker. He'll also benefit from throwing to Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown, a slot receiver who is dynamic in space."

Though Virginia Tech made ESPN's top 25 transfer portal class rankings, the outlet did not place the Hokies in their preseason way-too-early top 25. Three ACC schools made that ranking: Miami (No. 8), Louisville (No. 14) and SMU (No. 17).

Virginia Tech enters the season with revamped expectations following its 3-9 finish a season ago. The Hokies captured wins over FCS Wofford, NC State and California but closed the season on a four-game skid, which included a 27-7 season-finale loss to then-No. 18 Virginia on Nov. 29 in the Commonwealth Clash.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5 against VMI; the Hokies and Keydets will be facing off for the first time since 1984, a 42-year drought.

More Virginia Tech Football News: