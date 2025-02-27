Which Former Virginia Tech Stars Have The Most To Gain At the 2025 NFL Combine?
The NFL Combine begins tomorrow and some former Hokies have a lot to prove heading into the biggest stage for NFL prospects. Running back Bhayshul Tuten, wide receivers Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane, defensive linemen Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and cornerback Dorian Strong all have tough paths ahead of them, but with good combine performances, everything is possible.
The one player who sticks out as the player with the most to gain is certainly Bhayshul Tuten. He was the best player on Virginia Tech’s offense by far and he has all of the tools to run a 40 yard dash time close to 4.30. Tuten and Ashton Jeanty were two of the best running backs in the country against contact.
Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, and Bhayshul Tuten have the most plays with multiple tackles avoided since 2014.
If Tuten can show his gamebreaking speed at the combine, he can continue his effortless climb up NFL Draft rankings. Although there isn’t a “broken tackle” drill, Tuten could gain some ground on Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, as he will not participate in NFL Combine drills. If Tuten overimpresses in all of his drills, it’s very possible that Tuten’s draft stock could jump all the way into the first round.
Trevor Sikkema of PFF claimed that Tuten was a “sleeper to watch” at the 2025 NFL Combine:
“Tuten started his college career atNorth Carolina A&T, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards as a sophomore before making the jump to the ACC atVirginia Tech. Feldman reported that Tuten can hit almost 40 inches in the vertical, was clocked at over 23 MPH in a game and has hit 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He is an elite athlete of the backfield who can stand out among a crowded running back class. His 0.33 missed tackles forced rate would rank in the 95th percentile compared to recently drafted backs.”
