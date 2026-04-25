Which Hokies Could Hear Their Name Called Saturday in the NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft wraps up Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh. No Hokies went in the first three rounds. No Hokie got a Combine invite. But 11 players showed up to Pro Day in Blacksburg on March 27 with something to prove, and a few of them may have made enough noise to warrant a phone call on Day 3. Here are the three most likely to hear their names called.

1. Terion Stewart, RB

Stewart is the headliner. He carries the most scout interest of any Hokie in this class, and his tape backs it up. The 5-foot-5, 219-pound Bowling Green transfer earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2024 with 898 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries before transferring to Virginia Tech, where injuries limited him to 10 games. When he was healthy, he was special. He ran for a career-high 174 yards at NC State, including an 85-yard burst in the third quarter. He finished the season with 82 carries for 469 yards, a 5.7 yards-per-carry average. He is not a three-down back. He doesn't have the receiving production or pass protection polish for that role. But as a short-yardage specialist who grinds out yards between the tackles, he gives a team exactly what it needs on first and second down.

2. Tomas Rimac, OG

Rimac isn't flashy, but he might be the safest pick in this class. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound interior lineman spent four seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he followed offensive line coach Matt Moore. His 2024 PFF overall grade of 78.6 ranked fifth among Power Four guards and was one of only six players in that group to earn a 75.0-plus grade as both a pass blocker and a run blocker. His 2025 grade dipped to 59.3 in a rough year for the whole offense, but the pedigree is real. He played every position along the line except center and logged 788 snaps. Moore has a track record of developing NFL-caliber linemen. Rimac is the kind of late-round interior piece that shows up on a training camp roster and sticks.

3. Kyron Drones, QB

The case for Drones starts and ends with his build. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds with legitimate rushing ability, he checks the boxes NFL teams draw up when they imagine a dual-threat quarterback. In 2025, he started all 12 games, threw for 1,919 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran 170 times for 644 yards and nine more scores. The problem is everything in between. His PFF passing grade of 61.2 ranked 227th out of 302 qualified quarterbacks, and he threw nine interceptions in 12 games. The accuracy was never consistent enough to make a real NFL case at the position. Drones has been adamant in interviews that he wants to play quarterback at the next level, though his size and rushing ability have led some analysts to wonder if a positional change is where he ends up. A team could take a flier in the seventh round. The athleticism is real enough to justify it.