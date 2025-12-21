Who Were the Most Impressive Transfers For Virginia Tech This Season?

Virginia Tech's season has come to a close, and the transfer portal isn't far from opening. In light of the upcoming portal season, let's take a look at some of Virginia Tech's 2025 transfer portal class and how they did during their first season in Blacksburg.

No. 1: Tomas Rimac

Virginia Tech hired Matt Moore, and Tomas Rimac was quick to follow him to Blacksburg. The only issue? It can be hard for one offensive lineman to perform well when there isn't much of a support cast around him. Rimac moved around the offensive line from tackle to guard all season long, lacking stability and support on the field.

For what was expected of Rimac, he had a rough season. He graded out at just 64.3 - Virginia Tech's best offensive lineman, but a substantial step down from his 78.1 grade in 2024. He shone most in pass block, grading out with a 68.0 compared to a 61.3 run block grade - both steps down of 14+ points from his final season at West Virginia.

No. 2: Kyle Altuner

Another Matt Moore product that the Hokies brought in from West Virginia was Kyle Altuner, who started at center for Virginia Tech. Overall, Altuner graded out worse than Rimac by a sizeable gap, but as a redshirt freshman, Hokies fans were pleasantly surprised by his output on the interior line.

Altuner played in all 12 of the team's games and graded out at 56.3, with a solid run-blocking grade of 61.6. Altuner is someone I expect will continue to produce with Virginia Tech, which is bringing back Matt Moore. I think it's more than possible that he moves outwards from the center spot to guard next year, given that center is widely considered the least important spot on the offensive line.

No. 3: Terion Stewart

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Harrison Taggart (7) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Transferring in from Bowling Green State, Stewart has some trouble staying healthy at Virginia Tech, playing more than 20 snaps just three times and more than 30 snaps just once. When healthy, he was arguably Virginia Tech's most effective back, rushing for 469 yards on 5.7 yards per carry.

PFF graded Stewart well, with a 71.2 overall grade and a career-high pass blocking grade of 79.7. While he was unable to stay healthy, Stewart was a strong contributor in multiple Virginia Tech wins, primarily the win at NC State, where Stewart rushed for 174 yards on 15 carries.

No. 4: Marcellous Hawkins

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) runs the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Marcellous Hawkins was arguably Virginia Tech's most impactful transfer, and I don't see a way around that. He was, by a long shot, Virginia Tech's best grading offensive player with an overall grade of 84.5 in the 11 games that he played for Virginia Tech.

Behind a well below-average offensive line, Hawkins rushed for 749 yards with 6.3 yards per attempt in his first season as a Division I running back. On top of a stellar season on the ground, Hawkins also caught a team seventh-best 12 passes for 74 yards and a score. His best game came against Cal, where he ran for 167 yards on 21 attempts on the way to Virginia Tech's final win of the season.

No. 5: Ben Bell

While his rating dropped after committing to Virginia Tech, Ben Bell was considered one of the Hokies' top portal acquisitions. He ended the season with three sacks and 18 QB hurries along with 32 tackles.

He graded out solidly as well, with a 69.7 overall defensive grade and an 80.8 pass rush grade. His best game came against Virginia, where he had three QB hurries and one sack with a 69.3 PFF grade.

