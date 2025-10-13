Why James Franklin Should Be a No-Brainer Hire for Virginia Tech
The moment Penn State announced James Franklin's dismissal, speculation immediately began on where the former Nittany Lions coach might land next. One of the places Franklin has been quickly linked to is Virginia Tech. If James Franklin shows interest in coming to Blacksburg, Virginia Tech needs to do everything it can to secure him. The Hokies have spent years trying to recapture the success they once had, and hiring a coach like Franklin can likely bring them back to their glory days.
A Proven Track Record
Franklin's track record speaks for itself. He is 128-60 as a head coach across his 12 seasons at Penn State and his three seasons at Vanderbilt. He captured a Big Ten title and delivered six double-digit win seasons in one of the toughest conferences in college football.
While his teams often struggled against top-tier schools, his programs were consistently competitive in the Big 10. For Virginia Tech, a program that has not been in an ACC title game in nearly a decade, Franklin's steady success would be a welcome change.
Recruiting Powerhouse
Franklin has proven to be one of the best recruiters in all of college football. He has been able to recruit well in the Mid-Atlantic, including Virginia. One of Virginia Tech's biggest struggles in recent history has been landing top in-state talent. The big-name Virginia recruits were often seen going to the SEC or Big 10 schools like Penn State. If Virginia Tech were to hire Franklin, that would solve a problem that has plagued the program for years. His relationships across Virginia could help the Hokies keep Virginia's best at home.
Leadership and Experience
Unlike a lot of the other coaches Virginia Tech is being tied to, Franklin has over a decade of leading a college program, not only that, but one of the best in the nation. He knows how to hire assistants, handle boosters and talk to the media. He knows the pressure of having an incredibly passionate fanbase frustrated when the team is not performing well on the field.
Not only is Franklin experienced, but he is also spoken very highly of by his players. Current Penn State players went to social media, thanking Franklin not only for being a great coach, but also someone who wanted to see his players succeed off the field. Linebacker Tony Rojas took to X and said "I appreciate you coach for the opportunity and being so good to me and my family... wasn't just a great coach but someone who cared about us players and wanted to develop us as men off the field too." Quarterback Drew Allar posted a picture of him and Franklin on his Instagram story as well.
Addressing the Concerns
The only noticeable drawback of hiring Franklin is his limited success in big games. But for Virginia Tech, that argument barely applies. The Hokies have not played in an ACC Championship Game since 2016 and have not won a conference title since 2010. The program's goal should not be to win a national championship overnight; it is to become competitive again, to be consistently at the top of the ACC standings, and most importantly, to restore its reputation. Franklin has done all those things before, and he can likely do it again.