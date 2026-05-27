Why Virginia Tech Football's 2026 Schedule Sets Up For A Fast Start

Virginia Tech football's 2026 schedule is a tale of two halves. The latter features key ACC road tests against Clemson, SMU and Miami, while the toughest test in the first six games likely comes in a Friday night home bout with Pitt (Oct. 2).

Here's a look at the first six games on Virginia Tech's schedule this fall:

Saturday, Sept. 5: vs. VMI (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)



Saturday, Sept. 19: at Maryland (SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.)



Saturday, Sept. 26: at Boston College (Alumni Stadium; Chestnut Hill, Mass.)



Friday, Oct. 2: vs. Pitt (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)



Saturday, Oct. 10: at Cal (California Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.)

Virginia Tech possesses a realistic chance of running the table up to its ACC home opener against Pitt. VMI went 1-11 last season, and its then-head coach Danny Rocco is now a senior analyst for the Hokies. Old Dominion will have a retooled quarterback room after incumbent Colton Joseph, who was instrumental in the Monarchs' 45-26 victory over Virginia Tech last season, departed for Wisconsin. Maryland went 4-8 last season with Malik Washington at the helm, though Virginia Tech hasn't won against a non-conference Power Four opponent since West Virginia in 2017. If there's ever a year to do it, though, it seems like it's this one.

Then, to round out the first four games, a road test at Boston College awaits as the ACC opener. Boston College went 2-10 (1-7 ACC) last season, and the only reason the Eagles didn't finish last in the conference was by way of a head-to-head tiebreaker against Syracuse (3-9, 1-7 ACC). Virginia Tech should handle business if Boston College is similar to its 2025 form.

The Eagles will presumably start Mason McKenzie under center; the Division II transfer from Saginaw Valley State threw for 2,086 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. Though Boston College will be hoping for an output similar to Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, the far more likely outcome is that McKenzie will be solid but unremarkable at the Division I level. In that case, Virginia Tech should have more than enough talent on paper to move past the Eagles.

Pitt is where the first signs of trouble emerge for the season. Under true freshman signal-caller Mason Heintschel, the Panthers rolled up five straight wins, taking down Boston College, then-No. 25 Florida State, Syracuse, NC State and Stanford. However, to round out the season, the Panthers went 1-3, losing the Military Bowl 23-17 to East Carolina. In his first season, Heintschel threw for 2,354 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Then, there's California, which profiles as a wildcard that'll likely be dependent on its defense. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was lights-out at times, finishing the season with 3,454 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his final four games, Sagapolutele threw seven touchdowns and zero picks. California, however, finished with a 7-6 (4-4 ACC) record.

While the last two games before the halfway point of the regular season present potent tests for the Hokies to manage, Virginia Tech has a real chance to enter Week 5 with an unblemished 4-0 record.