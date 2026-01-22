Why Virginia Tech Has The Potential To Be The Next Indiana Under James Franklin

Indiana just completed one of, if not the best, turnaround in college football history. Just two seasons ago, the Hoosiers were 3-9 and one of the worst programs in the Big Ten. Then they hired Curt Cignetti and went 11-2 with a playoff appearance in year one followed by a 16-0 season and the programs first national championship. It has been a remarkable turnaround and in this day and age of college football, you can bet that there are going to be other schools asking why they can be better if Indiana can.

It is not that simple though. Until proven otherwise, I am operating under the assumption that Cignetti and the Hoosiers are going to be the exception to the rule.

But if there were other teams that make a rise like Indiana's, is Virginia Tech in position to be one of those teams? Under new head coach James Franklin, it is not as crazy as it might sound.

Making the Case

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin (center) speaks as Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands (left) and Athletic Director Whit Babcock (right) looks on at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Franklin led two big turnarounds at Vanderbilt and Penn State, but this opportunity that he has in Blacksburg could be his best turnaround yet. He already brought in a top 25 recruiting class and a top ACC transfer portal class that should have the Hokies competing in the conference sooner rather than later.

When talking about four programs who could be the next Indiana, CBS Sports analyst Cody Nagel named the Hokies as one of them:

Virginia Tech is a classic "sleeping giant" in college football -- one of the nation's best programs that has never won a national championship. The Hokies were a fixture under legendary coach Frank Beamer, including a run to the BCS National Championship game in 1999, but over the past decade they've hovered right at .500, leaving a program with a proud history searching for a rejuvenated sense of hope.

That history is part of what made the job so appealing to James Franklin, who arrives in Blacksburg ready to launch a redemption arc after being fired by Penn State in October. Franklin has earned a reputation as a culture builder: he helped lead Vanderbilt to one of the most competitive stretches in its history and navigated Penn State through NCAA sanctions while maintaining consistent success at a high level.

Now Franklin inherits a roster in need of energy and leadership -- and he brings immediate reinforcements in 12 transfers from Penn State, including quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds, players familiar with his system and capable of stepping in right away.

Virginia Tech has long been defined by what it almost achieved. With Franklin's proven ability to build culture, develop talent and inject urgency into a program, the Hokies have a real shot at recapturing national relevance."

Franklin coached 18 All-America selections, 32 national major award winners or finalists and 59 NFL Draft picks at Penn State. In his first 14 years as a head coach, Franklin mentored 116 players reaching the NFL ranks.

He reached 100 wins at Penn State in 2024, becoming one of seven active FBS head coaches with 100 or more wins at their current school (Kirk Ferentz, Iowa; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Kirby Smart, Georgia).

From 2016 to 2024, Penn State was one of four teams to rank in the top 12 of the CFP final rankings at least seven times, joining Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

Expecting a playoff appearance in year one and a national championship by year two is not fair to Franklin, but this program has the potential to have a big rise under his leadership.

