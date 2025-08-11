William "Pop" Watson III: The Rising Signal-Caller Enters Year 3 with Virginia Tech Football
The battle of who settles in as the QB2 for Virginia Tech football isn't one that'll be settled any time soon. The majority of coaches in the Hokies' camp think it'll last the entirety of fall camp. Even by the start of the season, there may not be an answer. Kyron Drones is almost assuredly QB1 for the Hokies' opener against South Carolina, barring an injury that forces Tech to look to its reserves.
Still, if there's one thing ruling in returnee William "Pop" Watson III's favor to earn QB2, it's continuity. Watson enters his third season with the Hokies, having redshirted his first year. Last season, Watson took to the field for his first career start against Virginia and saw extended time in the final three contests of the year when starter Kyron Drones went down due to injury and missed the latter third of the season.
That campaign, Watson sat behind both Drones and now-departed Collin Schlee on the depth chart, entering the game against Duke when Schlee exited midway through. Though Tech lost that Durham contest, Watson showcased flashes, taking the Hokies down the field for a touchdown on his first drive.
However, Watson absorbed a whopping eight sacks that game and took another five in Tech's showdown with Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. While he eviscerated Virginia's defense for 266 yards, the most for a Tech quarterback since Drones' 304 against Vanderbilt to open the year, it came against a much-maligned Cavaliers secondary unable to stop most dual-threat quarterbacks. Watson tallied the highest PFF grade that day for the Hokies with a grade of 87.3.
That’s not to say Watson’s performance wasn’t impressive; it certainly was. However, that success came against a Virginia team that finished 5-7 and benefited from a relatively favorable schedule. The Duke game offered a glimpse of Watson’s potential against stronger competition, but it also revealed some vulnerabilities; especially when pressured or hurried, Watson was rushed into mistakes or sacks. Still, with fall camp now underway, the coaching staff remains confident that Watson has made significant strides, not just in his overall play but in achieving greater consistency.
"He is in a much better place," said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry during Media Day on August 6. He's not worried about the other guy, he's focused on his play, his technique, his mechanics, his improvements, his decision-making, his reads and he's improved. After five practices, I'm not sure that I've seen him play as consistently. He's had moments [before], but he hasn't been able to do it just day after day. I'm seeing a lot of good things out of him right now."
That’s not to say Watson has the QB2 role locked up. The competition in the Virginia Tech quarterback room remains fierce, especially with Oklahoma State transfer Garret Rangel coming in. While Watson brings intriguing upside with his mobility and arm talent, he still needs to achieve more consistent decision-making and better command of the offense against ACC-caliber defenses. Duke and Minnesota exposed Watson's tendency to pull the trigger a tad too late and risk absorbing a sack.
But if Watson can continue to grow in his pocket passing and decisions under pressure, he has the potential to become not just a reliable backup but eventually a dynamic starting quarterback that gives the team a versatile threat that defenses will have to account for on every play. Right now, those flashes are there, especially in his instincts.
"I don't know, they both made plays," Pry said after July 31, the first day of fall camp. "You know, Pop's got some great instincts and can turn nothing into something, and Rangel's got a whip. He can get it in the hole."
After this season, the quarterback battle will likely intensify into a multi-way showdown featuring Watson, Rangel and current true freshmen Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand. The latter two are both expected to redshirt in 2025 to preserve eligibility and develop. With two years of eligibility remaining beyond this campaign, Watson stands as a strong candidate for a long-term role, especially given his dual-threat capabilities that align well with Virginia Tech’s offensive philosophy in recent years.
While questions remain about his physical durability and limited in-game experience against Power Five defenses, Watson’s developmental trajectory and experience in the program give him a notable edge. The coaching staff’s investment in his growth will be critical as the Hokies look to stabilize the quarterback position over the next few years.
Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, if Watson can build on his opportunities this season, he could not only secure a starting role but also help lead the Hokies through a key phase of program growth post-Drones.