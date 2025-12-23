Would Former UNC QB Bryce Baker Be A Fit At Quarterback For Virginia Tech?

With the transfer portal set to open in about 10 days, activity across college football has already begun. Several players have announced their intentions to enter the portal, and who plays quarterback for Virginia Tech will be pivotal for their success next season. The Hokies have a plethora of roster needs to address, but quarterback stands out as the most pressing. One of many interesting quarterbacks in the portal is Bryce Baker.

Talented Prospect

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Bryce Baker (2) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Baker, standing 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, just entered the portal following his true freshman season at UNC. He is young, so it seems pretty unlikely that he comes in and starts, but he could be somebody who can potentially contend for a backup or third-string role with some of the other younger players.

Out of high school, Baker was a top-100 player in the country and the top quarterback in North Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite. He went to East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina.

At East Forsyth, Baker led his team to a 23-3 record over his junior and senior campaigns. In those seasons, he tallied over 7,000 yards and scored 88 touchdowns while taking care of the ball, throwing just eight interceptions in the 26 games he played. He was also an Elite 11 Finalist.

247Sports describes Baker as a mobile quarterback who can throw his receiver open. He has a good lower-body twitch that allows him to escape pressure to extend plays. They also say that he is good on designed run plays, which many improvising quarterbacks can struggle with.

While Virginia Tech has some young quarterbacks in Kelden Ryan, AJ Brand and Troy Huhn, none of them have affirmed that they will be returning to Virginia Tech in 2026, and I would venture out to say that it isn't unlikely that you see one of Ryan or Brand enter the portal in the next two seasons.

Bringing in a top-level high school playmaker like Baker could be a difference maker. As a top 100 recruit, he was viewed as a future multi-year starter, and that could come to fruition as soon as next year, depending on how he looks wherever he lands.

If Virginia Tech takes a stab and lands him, I assume they'll go out and get another quarterback in the portal unless Franklin and Co. really like Pop Watson and can retain him.

Baker would be a strong get, but not a guaranteed starter. James Franklin has made it clear he wants to open up the offense more than he did at Penn State, which could benefit a quarterback with Baker's combination of size and athleticism.

More Virginia Tech Football News: