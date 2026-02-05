Transfer Rumors: Salah Moves Closer to Liverpool Exit; Ronaldo’s Release Clause Revealed

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Elliot Anderson is on Man Utd’s radar. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have settled on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as their dream target for the summer transfer window, but face having to make the England international their most expensive signing ever. (Source: Manchester World)

Harry Maguire wants to remain with Man Utd beyond the summer and is ready to slash his wages by more than 50% in order to secure a new contract. (Source: The i Paper)

Saudi Pro League officials have made Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah their top priority to sign for Al Ittihad, who lost Karim Benzema to Al Hilal and expect to sell Moussa Diaby in the summer. The Egyptian is valued around €30 million (£25.9 million, $35.4 million). (Source: winwin)

Coming in at Liverpool could be AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. The Reds have made early moves to try and beat Arsenal, Man Utd and Real Madrid to his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea plan to pay €120 million (£103.5 million, $141.7 million) to sign two Real Madrid players during the summer. Striker Endrick is a key target for the Blues, who also want to sign midfielder Nico Paz once Madrid activate their buy-back clause on the Como star. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero will leave the club in June. Clubs in La Liga and another unnamed league are chasing his signature. (Source: Gastón Edul)

Signing a new right back is a priority for Manchester City, who are choosing between Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and Michael Kayode of Brentford. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to strike a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at the end of the season. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are considering offering a new contract to left back Andy Robertson to keep him beyond the summer, but the Scotland international could still opt to take his talents to either Tottenham or Celtic. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all interested in goalkeeper Robin Roefs of Sunderland, who are expecting to receive a bid of over £50 million ($68.4 million) at the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayern Munich hope to convince Kai Havertz to leave Arsenal at the end of the season because of the competition for minutes at the Emirates. (Source: Fichajes)

Trabzonspor have started talks with Man Utd over the permanent signing of goalkeeper André Onana, who has impressed with the Turkish side on loan. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Jesse Lingard wanted to rejoin West Ham United during the winter, but manager Nuno Espírito Santo intervened to push through a move for Adama Traoré instead. (Source: talkSPORT)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona want to keep Marcus Rashford beyond the end of his loan from Man Utd but are not willing to trigger their €30 million (£25.9 million, $35.4 million) option to make the move permanent. (Source: Carrusel Deportivo)

Nantes center back Tylel Tati, a target for Chelsea during the winter transfer window, is now under consideration by Real Madrid. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García is a dream signing for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. (Source: Bernabéu Digital)

Robert Lewandowski turned down several lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia during the January window and plans to discuss his future with Barcelona in the coming weeks. (Source: Kerry Hau)

As they prepare to reinforce their striker department, Barcelona are considering a €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.8 million) move for 34-year-old Osasuna star Ante Budimir. (Source: Fichajes)

Dani Ceballos was ready to leave Real Madrid in the January window, but only if former employer Real Betis made an offer. (Source: The Athletic)

Rest of the World

Cristiano Ronaldo is unsettled at Al Nassr. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr in June through a release clause of €50 million (£43.1 million, $59 million) which he insisted be added into his contract. (Source: Record)

Ronaldo wants to return to Europe but will not receive an offer from Real Madrid, where manager Álvaro Arbeloa has ruled out an emotional reunion with the Portugal international. (Source: El Nacional)

Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez is the subject of interest from Turkish side Fenerbahçe, who have seen a bid for the former Liverpool forward accepted. (Source: Arriyadiyah)

