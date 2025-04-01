Virginia Tech Announces Return of Assistant Basketball Coach
After West Virginia's reshuffling of their basketball program saw first-year head coach Darian Devries leave the program after a 19-13 sole season with the Mountaineers, the Big 12 side enlisted former North Texas coach Ross Hodge.
In Devries' corner was former Virginia Tech basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier. Frazier was a Hokie for two seasons from 2019-21. Per Virginia Tech Athletics
"Frazier has had a knack of developing talent in his coaching tenure and that has rung true so far his first two years in Blacksburg, helping Keve Aluma break out for an All-ACC season in 2020-21 and Wabissa Bede owning the sixth-best assist-turnover ratio in the country (3.34) in 2019-20. Frazier, a tremendous scouter, was also fundamental in Tech’s upset wins over then-No. 3 Villanova in 2020-21 and then-No. 3 Michigan State in 2019-20. He was vital in breaking the ACC record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 21 in 2019-20, as well as getting the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21 to extend their streak to a school-record four straight appearances."
However, Frazier's time in Southwest Virginia was short lived as he then moved onto his alma mater, Illinois in May of 2021. Illinois was not the last of Frazier stops, as last April, Frazier was hired to West Virginia which finally leads us back to his return to Blacksburg today.
Per a Virginia Tech press release below are quotes from current Tech head coach Mike Young.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chester, his wife, Sarah, and children, Chandler, Cameron and Courtney, back to Blacksburg,” Young said. “His passion, energy and tireless work ethic are exactly what we need. Chester has a deep understanding of our program’s culture, and his ability to connect with players, recruit at a high level and develop talent will be invaluable as we move forward."
“He has been a winner everywhere he has been. I am fortunate to call Chester a dear friend and am fired up to work alongside him once again.”
Below is Frazier's comments from the same release.
“I’m beyond excited to be back at Virginia Tech,” Frazier said. “This is a special place with a passionate fan base, a strong culture and a commitment to excellence. I’m looking forward to once again working with Coach Young and the entire staff to help return this program back to where it belongs.”
Details over Frazier's contract length has yet to be revealed, although likely will be soon.
