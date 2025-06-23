Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Jahzari Priester Will Offer The Hokies
Virginia Tech has been forced to revamp its defensive line. After a 6-7 season last year, a number of Hokies left the program. Over 30 players exited the program through the portal, the NFL Draft, or graduation.
Some of the biggest pieces who left Tech were on the Hokies' defensive line in Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who got drafted back-to-back during late April.
After starting out at Duke, where Peebles excelled for the Blue Devils, reeling in All-ACC Third Team honors and tallying 40 tackles, including a co-team high tackles for loss with 8.5. Peebles then spent his last year as a Hokie, where he once again tore it up.
In Peebles' sole season in Southwest Virginia, Peebles finished the season with 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Peebles also earned a 90.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. While also being named to the ACC All-First Team.
Meanwhile for Powell-Ryland, he lit up opposing offenses since his transfer to Virginia Tech. Powell-Ryland recorded the third most sacks in the nation (16) last season and received the Dudley Award for the top college football player in Virginia. Powell-Ryland was also First-Team All-ACC in 2024 after being Second-Team All-ACC the year prior.
Powell-Ryland spent three years at Florida before finding his footing at Virginia Tech. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a Gator and 34 total tackles. He forced three fumbles in his final year at Florida.
Powell-Ryland was drafted 209th by the Philadelphia Eagles, and Peebles was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 210th pick.
Both Powell-Ryland and Peebles will leave a massive hole on the defensive front. However, the Hokies did not lose that much more talent as their only outgoing transfers on the line were edge rushers, Jorden McDonald, CJ McCray, and Ishmael Findlayter. Defensive linemen Khurtiss Perry and Malachi Madison also left the program.
Replacing those numbers on the edge are Ben Bell, James Djonkam, and Immanuel Hickman. On the front is Kody Huisman, Elhadj Fall, Arias Nash, and today's feature of the "Fresh Faces," Jahzari Priester.
Priester comes into the Hokies as a redshirt sophomore
Last season for Hampton University, Priester totaled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.7 overall defensive grade in 163 total snaps. He was the 14th highest-graded player on Hampton's defense.
Priester offers superb size at 6'8, weighing in at 250 pounds. While Priester has only tallied one year of valuable playing time at Hampton, Priester could be a valuable player for Brent Pry, as he has a knack for developing talent, like Bhayshul Tuten, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, among many others.