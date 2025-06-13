Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Virginia Tech Wideout Isaiah Spencer Can Offer Next Season for the Hokies
Virginia Tech has found itself in between a rock and a hard place as per usual, as the Hokies are supposed to find themselves back on the periphery of being one of the top clubs around the nation.
Under current head coach Brent Pry, Virginia Tech has seen bits of progress, but the scale is weighed against Bry as the Hokies have tallied a 16-21 record in the three full years under the former Penn State defensive coordinator.
After a 6-7 last year which saw the Hokies never live up to their preseason expectations, there was a massive facelift that saw the Hokies lose 30 players through the portal and even more to the 2025 NFL Draft, including the like Jaylin Lane, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Aeneas Peebles, Dorian Strong and Bhayshul Tuten.
One of the positions that was most needed to replace was the wideout spot. The Hokies lost a number of talents, and while they replenished with former Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene, and now, former Jackson State wideout Isaiah Spencer.
Spencer spent the first two years of his time at Jackson State, where the Tigers went 19-6 through Spencer's two years.
Combined, Spencer tallied 861 yards and five touchdowns, although last season is where Spencer really broke out.
Last season, en route to a Tigers' Cricket Celebration Bowl victory, Spencer marked four touchdowns and 660 yards, all while raking in nearly 20 yards per reception (18.9).
Out of high school, Spencer held offers from a number of Division I schools out of high school, including Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, Southern Miss, and Texas State.
Spencer is bound to be a piece for new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. Montgomery replaced former coordinator Tyler Bowen. Bowen left the Hokies to take the offensive line coach at Ohio State.
Where Spencer fits in right now is unknown as there are bound be a number of schemes yet to be installed under Montgomery. Spencer has proven his wylieness could pose a threat to a number of teams the Hokies next season.