Fresh Faces at Virginia Tech: Where Eastern Michigan Edge Rusher James Djonkam Can Make His Biggest Impact
Since Virginia Tech inducted new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes there has been a lot of chatter over what a fully-fledged Siefkes defense looks like. Siefkes has most recently coached the Arizona Cardinals linebacker corps. Before that Siefkes spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant linebacker coach and before that time as a Vikings Defense Quality Control Coach.
One of the players that has seen a shift in his early play is rusher James Djonkame. Djonkam was brought in even before Siefkes was hires in late January but Siefkes made an immediate impact to Djonkam.
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me to defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't gotta think, just go.
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
Djonkam spent time at a few different stops throughout his tenure as a college athlete. The Springfield, V.A., native originally played at Independence Community College where he marked 64 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss with three sacks to follow suit. Following his time as a Pirate, Djonkam moved to the Southwest to Arizona State where Djonkam spent most of his time excelling in the special teams, although in his last year as a Sun Devil, Djonkam posted 20 tackles including .5 tackles for loss.
It wasn't until last season that Djonkam emerged on the radar of the Hokies. Djonkam had just moved to Eastern Michigan and earned a starring role for the Eagles. In Djonkam's sole season at EMU, Djonkam tallied almost 100 tackles (98), along with 11.5 tackles for loss.
Djonkam is one of 30 incoming transfers to this revamped Hokie squad that is slowly moving towards a must-win situation under head coach Brent Pry, after Pry's disappointing year three which saw the Hokies barely muster a bowl game.