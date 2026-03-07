Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Virginia Tech men's basketball closes out its regular season on Saturday with one of the most important games on the schedule: the Commonwealth Clash against in-state rival Virginia.

The Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) enter the matchup fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive after a 72-63 win over Boston College on Tuesday night. Virginia Tech has been hovering near the NCAA Tournament bubble for much of the season, and another marquee win could strengthen its case heading into the ACC Tournament.

Virginia (26-4, 14-3 ACC), meanwhile, has already locked up the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament and will enter Saturday's contest ranked No. 13 nationally. The Cavaliers have been one of the conference's most consistent teams this season and boast a 15-1 home record heading into the regular season finale.

One factor that should give Virginia Tech confidence heading into Saturday is that the Hokies have already beaten the Cavaliers once this season.

In the first meeting on New Year's Eve in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech defeated then-No. 21 Virginia 95-85 in a triple-overtime instant classic. Ben Hammond led the Hokies with a career-high 30 points, while Neoklis Avdalas, Amani Hansberry and Christian Gurdak all scored 17 in one of the most dramatic games of the season.

Offensive balance key for Tech

Virginia Tech, when at its best offensively, has relied on scoring balance from all players on the floor. In arguably the Hokies' most complete win of the season against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech saw six players in double-figure scoring.

Fortunately for the Hokies, Avdalas has begun to resemble the player he was early in the season over the past few games. Over his last three contests, he is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists and four rebounds while committing just two turnovers during that stretch. He has also played with renewed pace and confidence, helping stabilize Virginia Tech’s offense.

Cavaliers bring efficiency and depth

Virginia still presents one of the toughest challenges in the ACC.

The Cavaliers have been efficient on both ends of the floor, averaging 81.2 points offensively while holding opponents to just 68.1 points a contest. Virginia's offense features several quality scoring options, including Thijs De Ridder, Malik Thomas, Jacari White and Chance Mallory, giving the Cavaliers multiple ways to generate offense.

Virginia also enters the game as one of the ACC’s stronger rebounding teams, ranking fourth in the conference with an average of 27.3 rebounds per game. The Hokies struggled in the rebounding department in their last game against a ranked opponent in North Carolina. Virginia Tech was outrebounded 34-22 against the Tar Heels. That margin cannot happen if the Hokies want to walk out of John Paul Jones Arena with a win.

Rivalry games rarely follow the script

Despite Virginia's strong record, rivalry games in the Commonwealth Clash have often produced unpredictable results. The triple-overtime thriller earlier this season showed how close the matchup between these teams can be.

Virginia Tech has played several tight ACC games this season and has shown it can compete with some of the conference's best teams. With momentum from the Boston College win and confidence from the earlier victory over Virginia, the Hokies will enter Saturday believing they can sweep the season series.

Final score prediction

Virginia Tech - 78

Virginia - 74

Virginia may be the higher-ranked team, but the Hokies enter Saturday with far more at stake. With postseason positioning and potential NCAA Tournament hopes in the balance, Virginia Tech has the urgency of a team that needs this win. That desparation, combined with the confidence from already beating Virginai earlier this season, could give the Hokies the edge in what should be another tight Commonwealth Clash.