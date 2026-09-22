HUGHES: Virginia Tech's 3-0 Start Is The Antithesis of 2025, But The Record Only Tells Part of the Story

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech's 15-game streak of losing to Power Four opponents was a fact mentioned ad nauseam prior to the Hokies' 35-26 victory over Maryland at SECU Stadium Saturday evening.

It is one that will continue to be mentioned for a time following the Hokies' win — it's also Virginia Tech's first 3-0 start since 2017, the same year that featured the last Power Four non-conference win for it prior to Saturday — but it is a fact well worth repeating.

That points to my thesis of today's column: Virginia Tech's 2026 squad is the antithesis of its 2025 iteration, even if a familiar pattern or two persists in the program's makeup. The Hokies aren't a flawless football team because they've won three games, nor should victories over VMI, Old Dominion, and Maryland be treated as proof that every issue from a three-win season has disappeared.

What is different?

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) runs for the end zone in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a cliche' to utilize the saying "What a difference a year makes" because that difference — a new head coach, 50-plus newcomers, and a tangible upgrade under center — is visible. The cliche' is true here. It's a vast upgrade from a year ago, though it's not all perfect.

For one, the secondary remains an area worth monitoring. Maryland quarterback Malik Washington completed 30 of his 43 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, repeatedly finding openings downfield against Virginia Tech's defensive backs. Chris Durr Jr. finished with 12 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Washington completed seven passes of at least 17 yards.

But Virginia Tech broke its 15-game streak. Sure, it came against a Terrapins squad that's accumulated a drab 8-16 record over the previous two seasons under head coach Mike Locksley, but the Hokies' third victory of the season was one where they were comfortably the better team for much of Saturday's affair.

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 31 of his 39 passes Saturday for 314 yards and three passing touchdowns, plus an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Tight end Luke Reynolds caught a career-high 12 passes for 107 receiving yards and a score. When Virginia Tech needed to extend drives, it did so, converting eight of its nine third-down opportunities in the first half and finishing 10-of-16 overall. And when things went wrong, they rarely seemed to spiral.

Virginia Tech reached Maryland's 1-yard line early in the game before penalties and a sack pushed the Hokies all the way back to the 18. A year ago, that might have felt like the beginning of a drive destined to end in a field goal. Instead, Grunkemeyer escaped pressure on third-and-goal and ran all 18 yards himself for a touchdown.

Later, Maryland trimmed what had been a 13-0 Virginia Tech lead to 20-14. The Hokies responded with an 11-play, 75-yard two-minute drive, capped by Grunkemeyer's touchdown pass to Ja'Ricous Hairston shortly before halftime.

Even after Maryland made things mildly uncomfortable in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech found the play it needed. Facing fourth down with fewer than three minutes remaining in the game, Grunkemeyer rolled to his right and connected with Reynolds, who backpedaled with the football just beyond the marker. The ruling survived review; Maryland had exhausted its timeouts and Virginia Tech never gave the ball back.

The Hokies pummeled an overmatched VMI team 73-3. They followed it by beating Old Dominion 44-21 in a game that carried considerably more baggage than the average nonconference matchup after last season's 45-26 loss to the Monarchs. Then came Maryland, Virginia Tech's first Power Four opponent of the season and easily its strongest test to date.

There are still questions that have not been answered thus far in September. The secondary needs to become more consistent, the offensive line has already dealt with injuries and the Hokies will eventually encounter an opponent capable of punishing mistakes more severely than their first three have. A 3-0 start guarantees nothing about what Virginia Tech will look like once the bulk of ACC play arrives.

But it has already guaranteed something that became increasingly difficult to find around this program last season: tangible progress, something that was difficult to monitor on a week-to-week basis last season. Three games aren't enough to determine what James Franklin's first Virginia Tech team ultimately becomes.

They're more than enough, however, to recognize that it already looks considerably different from the one that came before it. Virginia Tech faces its next challenge on Saturday, Sept. 26, when it travels to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on Boston College. The game is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.