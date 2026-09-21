SP+ Predicts Final Score for Virginia Tech's Week 4 Showdown vs. Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time since the 2017 season, Virginia Tech has began a campaign with three straight wins, the byproduct of victories over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21) and most recently, Maryland (35-26) in College Park, Md.. The Hokies' nine-point victory over Maryland also snapped a 15-game losing streak against Power Four non-conference opponents. The last such win prior to Saturday? The 2017 season opener vs. West Virginia, which interestingly enough, was also in Maryland (FedEx Field in Landover, Md.).

Now, Virginia Tech (3-0) travels north again for its first ACC clash of the season, taking on Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Eagles are 2-1 this year, though both of their wins came by a single score. Boston College took down Rutgers 28-21, though it then outlasted Maine 22-16 in a game where it was nearly a 40-point favorite.

Will Virginia Tech get the win?

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connelly's SP+ metrics predict a 34-19 final score, giving the Hokies a 14.7-point edge and a 82% chance of victory in Chestnut Hill. It's the fourth time in as many games this season that Virginia Tech will enter its contest as the SP+ favorite. At the time of writing, Virginia Tech ranks No. 28 in SP+, while Boston College ranks No. 85 — third-lowest of the squads Virginia Tech has on its 2026 schedule behind Old Dominion (No. 97) and VMI.

Though Virginia Tech's win over Maryland wasn't flawless — it conceded 12 points in the final quarter to the Terrapins (2-1) to allow them to close to within single-digits — it was enough for the Hokies to claim their first three-game winning streak since Oct. 5-26, 2024. In addition to the snapping of the nine-year Power Four non-conference drought, Virginia Tech also broke Maryland's 20-game non-conference winning streak, which stood as the longest-running in the country.

In the victory, starter Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns on a 31-of-39 clip while rushing for an 18-yard touchdown, too. His effort Saturday made him the first Virginia Tech quarterback since Ryan Willis in 2018 to put up 300-plus passing yards in back-to-back games. Tight end Luke Reynolds also hauled in a career-high 12 receptions for 107 receiving yards; he currently leads all tight ends in receptions (25) and receiving touchdowns (four). His 265 receiving yards ranks second in the country (and tops in Power Four) for tight ends behind only Memphis' Hunter Tipton (307 yards).

The Hokies' clash with Boston College is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET. The contest will be carried live on the ACC Network.