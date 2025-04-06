In light of injury to quarterback Kyron Drones, who will have a chance to shine in the spring?
Early Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry announced the stance of current Hokie No.1 quarterback Kyron Drones
“Kyron Drones is scheduled to have a minor medical procedure and we’ve made the decision to hold him out for the remainder of spring practice. Kyron has demonstrated excellent leadership and has had an outstanding winter and spring. We fully anticipate he will be ready to return for summer workouts.”
Obviously this will be the biggest storyline of the Hokies' offseason. Drones had established himself as the quarterback of the future in late 2023, with a stellar first season that contained over 2,000 yards and a strong 17 touchdown to three interception ratio, as Virginia Tech marched from a bleak 1-3 start to win six of their last nine, including a Military Bowl win which saw the Drones march through a monsoon and compiled three touchdowns through the air and the ground as Tech took down Tulane 41-20.
While it is well documented that the Hokies suffered last season, Drones was a part of that underwhelming team. Drones tallied 10 touchdowns to six interceptions and finished with 1,562 yards, short of his previous year's numbers on 61 fewer attempts.
Drones found himself dealing with consistently nagging injuries that saw him miss key portions of the season. Portions that saw Tech clinch a Commonwealth Clash, and their second bowl game in back-to-back seasons.
Stepping in place of Drones was quarterbacks Collin Schlee and William "Pop" Watson. Schlee recently departed the program leaving Watson as the clearest replacement for Drones.
Watson stepped up when needed towards the end of the season when he was needed. Watson marked a superb bowl-clinching win over UVa, with 302 total yards and two total touchdowns.
While Watson had his growing pains which were exuded in the Hokies' 31-28 loss to the Duke Blue Devils, which saw Watson go under 50% completion rate to go along with an interception and zero touchdowns to boot.
As it stands, redshirt freshman Davi Belfort is likely on deck if Drones and Watson are unavailable. Belfort was a four-star recruit hailing from Western High School in Davie, Florida.
Below is 247Sports Andrew Ivins' recruiting profile on Belfort
"An undersized competitor that can draw you in with his tantalizing stretches of play. Unique pedigree for a quarterback as he’s the son of MMA great Vitor Belfort. Originally was a member of the 2025 recruiting class, but elected to move up a year in the Summer of 2022 and enrolled at Miami’s Gulliver Prep for his junior season. Ended up missing a few games due to injury, but still accounted for 2,300 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns. Can quickly set up and let it rip with his tighter mechanics, but some of his best throws come when he’s climbing through the pocket and evading pressure. Might not be the biggest signal caller, but is pretty scrappy as a runner and isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad and take a blow in hopes of moving the chains. Likely to find most success in a single-back spread attack that leans heavily on play-action as that should allow him to create on the move. Must continue to improve as a passer and adjust to the speed of the college game, but has some of the tools required to eventually make an impact on Saturdays."
The Hokies also list freshmen Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand, although it is likely both young quarterbacks will be on the redshirt list for next season.
Virginia Tech could also go after an extra, more experienced quarterback in the portal, as they did bringing in Schlee ahead of last season, and even Drones after Pry's first year as a backup to former quarterback Grant Wells.
Spring practice is well underway, and Tech fans can get their first glimpse of a revamped squad next week as the Hokies will take place in their annual spring game on April 12th.
