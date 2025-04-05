All Hokies

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones to miss remainder of spring practice due to procedure

When will the star quarterback be back to practice?

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws a touchdown during the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Early Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry released a statement on Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones' health.

“Kyron Drones is scheduled to have a minor medical procedure and we’ve made the decision to hold him out for the remainder of spring practice. Kyron has demonstrated excellent leadership and has had an outstanding winter and spring. We fully anticipate he will be ready to return for summer workouts.”

There has been no official word on what the surgery will be on or how exactly the Baylor transfer got injured.

Drones broke out as the future of Tech football after transferring from Baylor before the 2023-24 season.

Drones compiled a stellar 2023 season, where he marked 17 touchdowns to three interceptions including 2,084 yards through the air on a 58.2% completion rate, as the Hokies marched to a 7-6 record which was capped off by a 41-20 Military Bowl win over Tulane.

Last season, however, Drones and the Hokies fell well short of expectations. Drones tallied 10 touchdowns to six interceptions and finished with 1,562 yards, short of his previous year's numbers on 61 fewer attempts.

Tech finished the year with a 6-7 record, as the Hokies scraped into the Dukes Mayo Bowl thanks to a 37-17 Hokie win against in-state rivals Virginia.

Last season quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, emerged a contender for the starting job, as Drones was dealt consistent injuries throughout the year.

Watson had meaningful minutes in the Hokies' penultimate loss of the season to Duke, where Watson threw for 146 yards on just under 50% completion rate and tossed an interception.

However, Watson stepped up his game in the Commonwealth Clash as he marked 254 yards, along with 48 yards on the ground, adding along two touchdowns on the day.

As spring practice rolls on there will be continued speculation on Drones' return, especially with the incoming annual Virginia Tech spring game.

