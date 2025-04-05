Virginia Tech Gets Big Commitment From Highly Touted Big 12 Transfer
Virginia Tech has had a number of players enter the transfer portal this offseason, but they landed their first big commitment tonight. West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier this week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
This is a big-time commitment for Mike Young and the Hokies, but there is still plenty of work left to be done. Young and his program are going through a change on the roster after a down season and they are off to a good start with the commitment of one of the best forwards in the portal.
