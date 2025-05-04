Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Pittsburgh, Game Three Score
After losing bot games so far against Pitt, the Hokies are hoping that their luck can turn around today in game three vs the Panthers. Virginia Tech is a team that is in need of wins if they want to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume and a loss here would mean they lose the series to the Panthers, who are not one of the better teams in the conference.
If the Hokies receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament, this would mark their first postseason appearance since 2022. After dropping their midweek competition 13-4 to Liberty, the Hokies desperately need a convincing weekend series win to protect their shot at the road to Omaha.
The Panthers have struggled against ACC opponents this season with a conference record of 7-15, sitting in the bottom of the conference rankings at 15. However, the Panthers are entering this weekend's series against Tech with an impressive 11-0 shutout over the Akron Zips.
Virginia Tech's Lineup for today's game:
First Inning
Pitt rakes in four, first inning runs and take an early commanding lead.
Second Inning
The Hokies add one run, despite the fact that Tech had bases loaded for a portion of the frame. Hokies trail 4-1.
