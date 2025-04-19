Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs UNC Game Two Score
From Yesterday's preview via Virginia Tech Athletics
For the first time this spring, Virginia Tech baseball will play host to No. 12 North Carolina in a three-game series this weekend. The Hokies (24-13, 9-9 ACC), who enter the set looking to win their third ranked series on the year, will aim to strike gold behind a combination of powerful hitting and defensive prowess that has elevated them to 6-4 against ranked opponents this season. With promotional giveaways, exciting events, and a mix of key players taking the field, this weekend’s series is everything a baseball fan could dream of. Here are five reasons to attend the three-game stretch against No. 12 North Carolina this weekend.
Friday’s opening matchup will mark the 121st time the Hokies and the Tar Heels have faced off on the diamond, the only team meeting Tech more being Virginia (203 total matchups). Dating back as far as 1896, the Tar Heels are one of the Hokies’ oldest opponents, emphasizing a shared competitive history between the two prolific squads. Be sure to see the current iteration of these storied programs when they face off starting this Friday.
Virginia Tech Lineup
