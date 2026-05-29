LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs Cal Poly Baseball, Los Angeles Regional Score
Pregame
Los Angeles, CA — Virginia Tech is looking for a leg up early in the 2026 Los Angeles regional, starting off against Cal Poly in their opening game. The winner will go on to face (UCLA OR Saint Mary's, winner TBD) tomorrow in the winners' bracket game.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP — Logan Eisenreich
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - DH
6. Nick Locurto - LF
7. Pete Daniel - SS
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Owen Petrich - 3B
Here's how the Mustangs will line up:
SP — Griffin Naess
1. Nate Castellon - SS
2. Alejandro Garza - 3B
3. Dylan Kordic - RF
4. Ryan Tayman - C
5. Cam Hoiland - DH
6. Jake Downing - 2B
7. Casey Murray Jr. - CF
8. Gavin Spiridonoff - 1B
9. Dante Vachini - LF
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.