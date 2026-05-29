LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs Cal Poly Baseball, Los Angeles Regional Score

Pregame

Los Angeles, CA — Virginia Tech is looking for a leg up early in the 2026 Los Angeles regional, starting off against Cal Poly in their opening game. The winner will go on to face (UCLA OR Saint Mary's, winner TBD) tomorrow in the winners' bracket game.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP — Logan Eisenreich

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - DH

6. Nick Locurto - LF

7. Pete Daniel - SS

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B

Here's how the Mustangs will line up:

SP — Griffin Naess

1. Nate Castellon - SS

2. Alejandro Garza - 3B

3. Dylan Kordic - RF

4. Ryan Tayman - C

5. Cam Hoiland - DH

6. Jake Downing - 2B

7. Casey Murray Jr. - CF

8. Gavin Spiridonoff - 1B

9. Dante Vachini - LF