Virginia Tech Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know
NCAA Regional play for Virginia Tech is just a day away. For the first time since the 2022 season, the Hokies are in postseason ball beyond the ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech won four straight ACC series and rebounded from a 7-7 start to the season to qualify as a two-seed in the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by top overall seed UCLA.
Scores
Friday, May 29
- Game 1: No. 1 UCLA vs. Saint Mary's, 3 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Cal Poly, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 30
- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
- Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Sunday, May 31
- Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (potential elimination game)
Monday, June 1
- Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 (if necessary)
Bracket
- Game 1: No. 1 UCLA vs. Saint Mary's
- Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Cal Poly, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
- Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
- Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
- Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3
- Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
- Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6
Opponents
- No. 1 UCLA (51-6)
- Cal Poly (36-22)
- Saint Mary's (34-25)
Coverage Links
- Virginia Tech Selected As No. 2 Seed in L.A. Regional: Link
- Everything From John Szefc After Monday's Selection Show: Link
- Taking A Deeper Look At Virginia Tech's Journey To Being An NCAA Tournament Team: Link
- Everything From Ethan Gibson, Henry Cooke After Monday's Selection Show: Link
- Regional Breakdown: Link
- Projected Rotation for Virginia Tech: Link
- Three Up, Three Down — Virginia Tech's Keys To Emerging From Regional: Link
Pitching Rotation
Virginia Tech's recent weekend starters have been a mixture of Brett Renfrow, Griffin Stieg and Logan Eisenreich. However, Ethan Grim started in the second round of the ACC Tournament, while Stieg threw in the quarterfinal. If Stieg starts tomorrow, he will enter the game after a week off. Renfrow has not played for the Hokies since May 14, while Eisenreich last saw game action May 20. Madden Clement or Chase Swift could be options as well; Clement has functioned as Virginia Tech's main starting option for midweeks as of late. In terms of the bullpen, Aiden Robertson, Brendan Yagesh, Preston Crowl and others seem to be the main arms of note.
Last Game's Lineup
Virginia Tech's lineup against No. 2 UNC - ACC Tournament Quarterfinal - Friday, May 22
- Sam Grube - Right Fielder
- Ethan Gibson - First Baseman
- Henry Cooke - Catcher
- Ethan Ball - Second Baseman
- Hudson Lutterman - Designated Hitter
- Pete Daniel - Shortstop
- Nick Locurto - Left Fielder
- Sam Gates - Center Fielder
- Owen Petrich - Third Baseman
Starting Pitcher: RHP Griffin Stieg
Path To The College World Series
No. 1 overall seed UCLA likely awaits on the path for the Hokies if they defeat Cal Poly. Virginia Tech will presumably play the Bruins if it beats Cal Poly and Saint Mary's if it loses. The Hokies will almost certainly need to beat UCLA to advance from regional play. The winner of the Morgantown Regional — which would be No. 16 national seed West Virginia, if the regional proceeds as chalk — awaits whoever emerges from the Los Angeles Regional.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05