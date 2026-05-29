Virginia Tech Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

NCAA Regional play for Virginia Tech is just a day away. For the first time since the 2022 season, the Hokies are in postseason ball beyond the ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech won four straight ACC series and rebounded from a 7-7 start to the season to qualify as a two-seed in the Los Angeles Regional, hosted by top overall seed UCLA.

Scores

Friday, May 29

Game 1: No. 1 UCLA vs. Saint Mary's, 3 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 1 UCLA vs. Saint Mary's, 3 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Cal Poly, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 (potential elimination game)

Monday, June 1

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 (if necessary)

Bracket

Game 1: No. 1 UCLA vs. Saint Mary's

No. 1 UCLA vs. Saint Mary's Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Cal Poly, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Virginia Tech vs. Cal Poly, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3

Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3 Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6

Opponents

No. 1 UCLA (51-6)

Cal Poly (36-22)

Saint Mary's (34-25)

Coverage Links

Virginia Tech Selected As No. 2 Seed in L.A. Regional: Link

Link Everything From John Szefc After Monday's Selection Show: Link

Link Taking A Deeper Look At Virginia Tech's Journey To Being An NCAA Tournament Team: Link

Link Everything From Ethan Gibson, Henry Cooke After Monday's Selection Show: Link

Link Regional Breakdown: Link

Link Projected Rotation for Virginia Tech: Link

Link Three Up, Three Down — Virginia Tech's Keys To Emerging From Regional: Link

Pitching Rotation

Virginia Tech's recent weekend starters have been a mixture of Brett Renfrow, Griffin Stieg and Logan Eisenreich. However, Ethan Grim started in the second round of the ACC Tournament, while Stieg threw in the quarterfinal. If Stieg starts tomorrow, he will enter the game after a week off. Renfrow has not played for the Hokies since May 14, while Eisenreich last saw game action May 20. Madden Clement or Chase Swift could be options as well; Clement has functioned as Virginia Tech's main starting option for midweeks as of late. In terms of the bullpen, Aiden Robertson, Brendan Yagesh, Preston Crowl and others seem to be the main arms of note.

Last Game's Lineup

Virginia Tech's lineup against No. 2 UNC - ACC Tournament Quarterfinal - Friday, May 22

Sam Grube - Right Fielder Ethan Gibson - First Baseman Henry Cooke - Catcher Ethan Ball - Second Baseman Hudson Lutterman - Designated Hitter Pete Daniel - Shortstop Nick Locurto - Left Fielder Sam Gates - Center Fielder Owen Petrich - Third Baseman

Starting Pitcher: RHP Griffin Stieg

Path To The College World Series

No. 1 overall seed UCLA likely awaits on the path for the Hokies if they defeat Cal Poly. Virginia Tech will presumably play the Bruins if it beats Cal Poly and Saint Mary's if it loses. The Hokies will almost certainly need to beat UCLA to advance from regional play. The winner of the Morgantown Regional — which would be No. 16 national seed West Virginia, if the regional proceeds as chalk — awaits whoever emerges from the Los Angeles Regional.