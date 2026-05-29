How To Watch Virginia Tech Baseball vs Cal Poly, Los Angeles Regional

LOS ANGELES — After forcing their way into the NCAA Tournament with a red-hot finish to the regular season, Virginia Tech begins postseason play Friday night when it takes on Cal Poly in the opening round of the Los Angeles Regional.

The Hokies enter the regional as the No. 2 seed after posting a 30-24 record and reaching the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Virginia Tech won four consecutive ACC series to close the regular season and comfortably moved off the bubble before hearing its name called on Selection Monday.

Standing across from the Hokies will be No. 3 seed Cal Poly, the Big West Tournament champion. The Mustangs enter the postseason at 36-22 and are making their fifth NCAA Regional appearance under longtime head coach Larry Lee.

The matchup is one of the more intriguing first-round games in the tournament field, with the winner advancing to face the winner of top-seeded UCLA and fourth-seeded Saint Mary's in Saturday's winners bracket game. The Los Angeles Regional is hosted by UCLA, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after a dominant 51-6 regular season that finished with a Big 10 regular season and tournament championship.

Virginia Tech is expected to hand the ball to Logan Eisenreich in the opener as the Hokies look to secure an important first-round victory and remain in the winners bracket while keeping Brett Renfrow available for a more high-leverage game. In a four-team double-elimination regional, winning the opening game often proves critical to preserving pitching depth for the remainder of the weekend.

How to Watch

Matchup: Virginia Tech vs. Cal Poly

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

First Pitch: 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT)

Location: Jackie Robinson Stadium — Los Angeles, California

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Los Angeles Regional Field

No. 1 UCLA (51-6)

No. 2 Virginia Tech (30-24)

No. 3 Cal Poly (36-22)

No. 4 Saint Mary's (34-25)

What's at Stake?

The winner of Virginia Tech and Cal Poly will advance to Saturday's winners bracket matchup and move just two victories away from a regional championship. The loser will fall into an elimination game Saturday afternoon, needing to win four in a row to advance.

Virginia Tech is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022 and will attempt to advance out of a regional for the first time since that memorable run to the Blacksburg Super Regional. The Hokies arrive in Los Angeles playing some of their best baseball of the season and will look to continue that momentum against a dangerous Cal Poly squad Friday night.