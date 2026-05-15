LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score

Pregame

Blacksburg, VA — Virginia Tech is looking to secure the weekend series against Clemson after a decisive 5-1 victory in game one.

Here's how the Hokies will line up.

SP — Logan Eisenreich

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - DH

6. Nick Locurto - LF

7. Pete Daniel - SS

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B