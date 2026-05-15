LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score
Pregame
Blacksburg, VA — Virginia Tech is looking to secure the weekend series against Clemson after a decisive 5-1 victory in game one.
Here's how the Hokies will line up.
SP — Logan Eisenreich
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - DH
6. Nick Locurto - LF
7. Pete Daniel - SS
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Owen Petrich - 3B
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.