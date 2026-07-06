Which Virginia Tech Program Could Be The Closest To Winning A National Championship?

Virginia Tech has made steady progress across several Olympic and non-revenue sports, but the next step in the program’s evolution — one that new athletic director Brian White will hope to kickstart — is turning that growth into legitimate national championship contention. In my eyes, three programs stand out that have already shown the ability to compete at an elite level in their respective postseason structures.

Wrestling

Winning a team title is the goal rather than an individual title in this situation. Virginia Tech has already produced two individual champions in Mekhi Lewis (165 lbs, 2019) and Caleb Henson (149 lbs, 2024).

What makes wrestling the clearest national-title pathway is that it rewards individual elite talent in a way that can scale into team success. Programs don’t necessarily need dominance across every weight class to contend—they need multiple podium-level wrestlers who can consistently score in March. Virginia Tech has already shown it can develop that caliber of athlete that can win an individual title, and the continued presence of NCAA finalists suggests the gap between being a top-10 program and a true title contender is thinner here than in most sports, though Penn State remains the clear alpha dog.

Softball

Like with wrestling, winning a softball title involves dethroning the powers that be: the Texases, Oklahomas, Florida States, etc., etc., of the world. Still, Virginia Tech's softball program has consistently placed in the top-25, and this past season, the Hokies found themselves in the first four teams outside an NCAA Regional hosting berth. They went to the Baton Rouge Regional and ultimately lost twice to LSU to close out the season. Virginia Tech made it to a Super Regional (equivalent of Sweet Sixteen) in 2022, and the Hokies last made a College Softball World Series (roughly equivalent of Elite Eight) in 2008.

The next step for Virginia Tech is turning regional consistency into sustained Women’s College World Series appearances, something the sport’s elite programs do almost annually. The Hokies have proven they can compete with top-tier SEC rosters in spurts, but winning a national title would require navigating a postseason where margin for error is almost nonexistent.

Soccer

Even though the women's soccer team failed to win an ACC game for the first time in program history, they know the aroma of contention. In 2024, the program made it all the way to the Elite Eight, falling one hurdle shy of qualifying for the College Cup. While the men's soccer team hasn't reached those heights in quite some time. the soccer powers are occupied by schools that aren't in the forefront of other sports — one case in point is Marshall, which has made the NCAA Tournament seven straight years. The Thundering Herd won the title in 2020 and were runners-up in 2024. Case in point: With an influx of money, Virginia Tech soccer can win a national title if the chips fall correctly.

Soccer, more than any other sport on this list, carries the highest variance path to a national title. Unlike basketball or baseball, a single hot stretch in the NCAA Tournament can carry a team to College Cup contention. The two programs (men's and women's soccer) will face a combined 17 teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament (eight for men's, nine for women's).