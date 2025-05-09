All Hokies

Live Updates: Virginia Tech Softball ACC Semifinal Vs Clemson Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Tigers?

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech Hokies 41-10 (18-6) are set to take on the Clemson Tigers 42-12 (19-5) in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. With the winner set to face the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament Championship Tomorrow afternoon.

Virginia Tech Lineup:

First Inning

Despite getting just one hit Clemson rakes in bases loaded, however Tech is able to keep the score at 0-0.

