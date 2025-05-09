Live Updates: Virginia Tech Softball ACC Semifinal Vs Clemson Score
How are the Hokies doing against the Tigers?
The Virginia Tech Hokies 41-10 (18-6) are set to take on the Clemson Tigers 42-12 (19-5) in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. With the winner set to face the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament Championship Tomorrow afternoon.
Virginia Tech Lineup:
First Inning
Despite getting just one hit Clemson rakes in bases loaded, however Tech is able to keep the score at 0-0.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Softball: Preview ahead of Semifinal Clash with Clemson Tigers
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Advance To Face Clemson In ACC Semifinals
Published |Modified