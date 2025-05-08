Live Updates: Virginia Tech Softball ACC Tournament Score vs UNC
It is time for the Hokies 40-10 (18-6) to embark on the ACC tournament, and their first test is against the UNC Tar Heels 40-14 (15-9).
From our own Kaden Reinhard
The final round two game between the Hokies and the Tar Heels sets up a matchup between these two programs, who haven't battled since 2023. At Chapel Hill, Tech took a grueling series win after getting shut out in game two of the series.
With the ACC tournament being single elimination--every team must enter every game prepared. The ACC has the second highest RPI out of any conference in the nation, so tough competition has fueled and prepared these eight squads now for a quarterfinals battle with the semis on the line.
This will begin D'Amour's sixth ACC tournament with Tech, still in search of a final's appearance. The Hokies have produced two teams that went on to collect the ACC tournament trophy. Going back-to-back in 07-'08 and even capping off the 2008 season with a college world series invitation.
North Carolina is on a similar journey, capturing the success of the squad from 2001, which was able to take home the ACC tournament trophy for the first time in school history.
Squads, especially those of the ACC caliber, can always step onto a diamond and produce a winning team, especially when in May, emotions are ramped up, and teams need to take every scenario slowly. Never overlooking the opponent and staying in the moment.
Virginia Tech Lineup:
