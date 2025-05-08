Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Set to Host No. 1 International Prospect
The Hokies could make their biggest splash this offseason.
Greek forward Neoklis Avdalas is set to visit Virginia Tech on Friday, as reported by Chris Arvin of 247sports.com. He's also attending the NBA's scouting combine next week.
Avdalas has a big decision ahead of him. 2025's draft class is stronger than the previous year's. The emphasis on international talent has decreased with the emergence of names like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. A good combine could raise his stock towards the top of the second round, but he would need to impress a team to crack the first round.
Nonetheless, he's an intriguing prospect. His athleticism and frame provide a wide range of fits at both the collegiate and pro levels. Sports Illustrated profiled him earlier this year as he began to generate traction in the draft.
"Avdalas has an offensive game that allows for flexible lineups, which will be very attractive to NBA teams. Whether he operates as a point guard to set up teammates or as more of an off-ball wing alongside other ball handlers, he fits in so many different types of lineups. Ultimately, operating as a point forward at the NBA level is what seems most likely. When he does have the ball in his hands, Avdalas has a great handle and can change pace quickly. When he wants to get to the rim, he has explosiveness and quickness that allows him to get past his defender.
On the defensive end, Avdalas’s size and athleticism should allow him to defend multiple positions. He’s a smart team defender, which raises his floor on that end, but he continues to progress as an individual defender as he gets more reps against better competition. He still needs to improve at the point of attack and defending in isolation scenarios, but there’s reason to believe he can get there."
Mike Young has his work cut out for him this week. Landing Avdalas would provide them with a level of flexibility we've yet to see from the Hokies. His ability to run a point-forward role can open opportunities for the wing talent already rostered. His deep ball is still developing, but alongside weapons like Jaden Schutt, he can ease into the college game without sacrificing his efficiency.
Blacksburg has to look like a million bucks for Avdalas. He's ranked 52nd on SI's big board, but we've seen late-round picks flourish into premier talent. It's likely more than just money for the Greek wing. Virginia Tech has to feel like the most ideal fit for his development. His playmaking ability alongside Ben Hammond's would fit perfectly with Young's active and secure offense. Avdalas would make strides towards making the Hokies safer with the ball coming off a turnover-filled 2024-25.
All eyes are on Whit Babcock and Mike Young to get this done. The addition of Avdalas would replace the production of Tobi Lawal if he goes through with the draft. However, if they manage to retain Lawal and pair him on the wing with Avdalas, watch out. 2025-26 continues to unfold into a brighter picture than the previous season.
This is a can't-miss opportunity for Virginia Tech.
