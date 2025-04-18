Live Updates: Virginia Tech Softball vs Pittsburgh, Game Two Score
From our own Kaden Reinhard
No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (36-6, 14-2 ACC) would be taking the road for an ACC series to end the week to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (15-26, 5-14)
In the circle, senior versus freshman, the dominant Emma Lemley would be matched against Bekah Duck. The freshman Duck has a sub-4 ERA on the season.
Both offenses were held at bay through the first inning; however, the scoring would commence in the second.
With two outs, catcher Zoe Yaeger would walk to allow Tech's first base runner of the contest. Kylie Aldridge, the following batter, sent a double screaming into the left-center gap, good enough to score Yaeger from first, giving the Hokies the early lead, 1-0.
Lemley stayed dominant through the first two innings, with a strikeout in each. Once again, bringing up Tech's offense.
Cori McMillan and Rachel Castine would both reach base in the top of the third in unearned ways. A fielder's choice and an error, respectively, set them up for a plate battle between two freshmen.
Jordan Lynch would get the best matchup, cashing in both McMillan and Castine on a two-out triple.
When it looked as if the Hokies would be pulling away and easing into another win KK Esparza would reach base on a single to roll over the lineup for leadoff bat Kylie Griggs. Griggs wasted no time--sending the first pitch down the left field line in time to set up runners on second and third with one out.
A wild pitch was the way the Panthers found themselves on the board, skirting away from Yaeger to lessen the deficit, 3-1.
With Griggs on third, infielder Tieley Vaughn worked a full count before reaching first freely on ball four. The deficit Pitt faced was erased with one swing of the bat from Camryn Murphy. A 2-0 pitch that caught too much of the plate from Lemley was enough to give the Panthers their first lead of the contest in the bottom of the third, 4-3.
Duck strongly held her lead in the fourth, retiring the Hokies in order, bringing her offense back up to the plate.
As if the momentum needle wasn't already fully on the Pitt side. Back-to-back solo blasts from Ana Hernandez and Esparza would end Lemley's day--the most earned runs she has suffered this year.
Sophie Kleiman, the Indiana transfer, would take over and finish the game for the Hokies.
With Tech now down three. Sensing the urgency, McMillan led off the fifth with a solo home run of her own. Lynch would follow with her own solo, notching her 3rd RBI of the day and scratching away at the lead, 6-5.
With juiced bases, McMillan stepped up looking to take back the Hokies' lead. Sparks forced a roll over worthy pitch, but the speed from McMillan propelled her down the line to beat out the double play, allowing Yaeger to score from the third, evening up the score, 6-6.
Pitt would force Kleiman into a few high-leverage, intense moments, but she was able to power through them all. In the sixth, having runners on the corners--no sweat. Then, to force extra innings in the seventh, bases loaded with just one out, Kleiman got her ground ball, a 6-3 double play to end the frame and give fans extra innings.
Both worked their way through the eighth scoreless. Sparks did the same in the top of the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, third baseman Desirae Martinez drew a walk. The crowd drew with animosity and cheers alongside her.
Hernandez would single to put two on for the Panthers. Kleiman would work her way to find two outs to combat the Pitt attack, but the senior Kylie Griggs blooped a single into left field, completing the upset against the Hokies in nine innings.
