Live Updates: Virginia Tech vs UVA Game Three score

The Hokies are in the midst of a potential series win over archrival UVA. After dropping game one 12-2, then picking up a crucial game two yesterday with a 5-4 win. It all comes down to today.

Virginia Tech Lineup

First Inning

UVA grabs an early 2-1 lead despite a Ben Watson homer.

Second Inning

Neither team can add to the game's explosive start.

Third Inning

Another UVA homer makes it 3-1.

Fourth Inning

Just one hit tallied, as Tech trails 3-1.

Fifth Inning

Despite the Hokies putting runners on first and second, Tech can not cut the lead. Hokies down 3-1.

