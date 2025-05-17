Live Updates: Virginia Tech vs UVA Game Three score
How are the Hokies doing against the Cavs?
The Hokies are in the midst of a potential series win over archrival UVA. After dropping game one 12-2, then picking up a crucial game two yesterday with a 5-4 win. It all comes down to today.
Virginia Tech Lineup
First Inning
UVA grabs an early 2-1 lead despite a Ben Watson homer.
Second Inning
Neither team can add to the game's explosive start.
Third Inning
Another UVA homer makes it 3-1.
Fourth Inning
Just one hit tallied, as Tech trails 3-1.
Fifth Inning
Despite the Hokies putting runners on first and second, Tech can not cut the lead. Hokies down 3-1.
